LEWISTON -- Nonstop commercial passenger flights between Lewiston and Seattle will be back in October after a five-year hiatus.

Delta flights connecting the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will begin Oct. 9 and can be booked starting Saturday.

One of the daily flights will depart Lewiston at 7 a.m. and will arrive at Seattle at 8:30 a.m. Another flight will leave Seattle at 7:45 p.m. and arrive in Lewiston at 9 p.m. The flights will carry 70 passengers in first-class, Delta Comfort+ and coach.

