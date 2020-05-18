A Lewiston woman had to be airlifted to a hospital Saturday night after the utility vehicle she was driving in the area of Bull Run Creek and Elk Creek Falls rolled off the side of a road, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristina Keener was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to a news release. Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday to the scene, along with medics from the Elk River and Deary volunteer fire departments. They initially took Keener to the area of Front Street and the Log Inn in Elk River, where sheriff’s deputies met with her family prior to her transport to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston via Life Flight because of her injuries.
A nursing supervisor at the hospital said Keener was admitted and discharged Sunday.