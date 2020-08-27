The Libey Art Gallery in downtown Colfax, located in the Bettie Steiger Community Center adjacent to the Colfax Library, is now open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p..m Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Entry to the Gallery is offered via the library front door at 102 S. Main St.
Safety measures are in place in the gallery because of COVID-19 safety mandates. Guests are required to wear facemasks and practice social distancing. A maximum of 10 people are allowed in the gallery at a time, and browsing time is limited to 15 minutes when the gallery is busy. Classes, community programs and facility rentals are not permitted at this time.
For more information about the reopening of Libey Gallery, call (509) 397-4366 or visit the library’s website at whitco.lib.wa.us.