“Rightfully Hers,” an exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment is now on display at the Colfax, Colton, Palouse, Rosalia, Uniontown and other branches of Whitman County Library.
The exhibit, organized by the National Archives and Records Administration, contains messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after and its impact today.
The popup exhibits are on display during regular open hours through Nov. 30.
— Staff report