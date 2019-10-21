Neill Public Library, in conjunction with the Pullman League of Women Voters, will host an open forum on items that will appear on the November ballot at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Hecht Room of Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Scott Adams, CEO of Pullman Regional Hospital, will present information about Proposition 1. Other discussion items include Initiative 976, which puts limits on motor vehicle taxes, and Referendum 88 — affirmative action.
The discussion is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.