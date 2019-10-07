Northwest author-lecturer Richard Scheuerman will present the illustrated program “In the Wake of Lewis and Clark: John Mullan and the Northern Overland Road” starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Colfax Public Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
Scheuerman has authored multiple books and articles on regional Native Americans, pioneers and immigrant history.
His lecture will focus on frontiersman Lt. John Mullan, who led an expedition of nearly 100 surveyors and road builders in 1860 to construct the first wagon road across the northern Rocky Mountains, connecting Fort Walla Walla with the headwaters of Upper Missouri River steamboat traffic at Fort Benton, Mont.
The free program is sponsored by the Washington-Idaho Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Heritage Trail Foundation.