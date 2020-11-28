LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline
This novel is the sequel to the hit-book-turned-Steven Spielberg film, “Ready Player One.” In this nostalgia-filled sci-fi adventure, Wade Watts embarks on a new quest to find a life-changing technological advancement and to save humanity from a ruthless rival.
“The Thirty Names of Night” by Zeyn Joukhadar
Nadir is a Syrian-American trans boy and an artist in this LGBTQIA+ “Own Voices” coming of age story. One evening, he stumbles upon the journal of Laila Z, a famed Syrian artist who disappeared 60 years previously, and he discovers meaningful connections to his mother and his own identity.
“Little Wishes” by Michelle Adams
Tom and Elizabeth were childhood sweethearts in this later-in-life romance. Circumstances tore them apart, but they never forgot each other. Every year, Tom leaves a remembrance and a wish for could have been, until on their 50th anniversary, he doesn’t.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Holiday Crafting & Baking with Kids” by Jessica Strand
Put the turkey in the fridge and start the holiday season with this book that will bring the entire family together and get you in the holiday spirit. There is something to create for every holiday including Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s.
“Origami Holiday Decorations” by Florence Tempko
Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained without spending a fortune? Then check out this book that will teach your children the art of Origami with more than 25 fun-to-do three-dimesional paper model projects.
“We Love to Craft Christmas” by Annabel Wrigley
Keep the children busy and save money by checking out this book that will show them how to make 17 Christmas projects made with fabric or paper. Projects include a peaceful dove pincushion, a sweet deer pillow, a joyful joy banner and a stitchy striped Christmas stocking.