“The Marmalade Diaries: The True Story of an Odd Couple” by Ben Aitken

In his latest book, Aitken tells the unlikely story of an intergenerational friendship that began between him and his surprising new housemate, Winnie, an 84-year-old widow. After the United Kingdom went on lockdown in 2020, Ben and Winnie began to get closer as lessons were learned and stories were shared. Available in print.

