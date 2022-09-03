LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Marmalade Diaries: The True Story of an Odd Couple” by Ben Aitken
In his latest book, Aitken tells the unlikely story of an intergenerational friendship that began between him and his surprising new housemate, Winnie, an 84-year-old widow. After the United Kingdom went on lockdown in 2020, Ben and Winnie began to get closer as lessons were learned and stories were shared. Available in print.
“Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy” by Damien Lewis
Before World War II, Josephine Baker was known as a singer, a dancer and a highly paid performer. After getting banned from the stage once Paris was seized by Nazis, she decided to join the fight and became a formidable spy for the countries she called home. Available in print and as an audiobook.
“The World’s Worst Assistant” by Sona Movsesian
In this hilarious how-to guide, Movsesian, a longtime assistant to Conan O’Brien, tells the story of how she took the crown for the world’s worst assistant and includes tips for becoming untouchable. Movsesian also includes heartfelt and personal stories from her 12 years of working with O’Brien. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Rise of the Robots” by Martin Ford
As technology continues to accelerate and machines begin taking care of themselves, fewer people will be necessary. Artificial intelligence is already well on its way to making “good jobs” obsolete: many paralegals, journalists, office workers and even computer programmers are poised to be replaced by robots and smart software. The result could well be massive unemployment and inequality as well as the implosion of the consumer economy itself.
“The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter
An intimate story of brotherhood, love, sacrifice and betrayal set against the panoramic backdrop of an early twentieth-century America that eerily echoes our own time, The Cold Millions offers a kaleidoscopic portrait of a nation grappling with the chasm between rich and poor, between harsh realities and simple dreams.
“Freedom’s Forge” by Arthur Herman
Bestselling author Arthur Herman takes us back in time, revealing how two extraordinary American businessmen—automobile magnate William Knudsen and shipbuilder Henry J. Kaiser—helped corral, cajole and inspire business leaders across the country to mobilize the “arsenal of democracy” that propelled the Allies to victory in World War II.
“For You When I am Gone: Twelve Essential Questions to Tell a Life Story” by Steven Z. Leder
Rabbi Leder is here to remind us there are things more important than our possessions. He guides readers through crafting an ethical will, a document of one’s own stories and reflections, joys and regrets and final words for loved ones. You will find ethical wills from a range of voices — old and young, parents and non-parents. The book inspires us to examine our lives and give something beautiful and meaningful to our loved ones.
“The German Wife” by Kelly Rimmer
Rimmer is known for her works of historical and contemporary fiction. Inspired by the true story of Operation Paperclip, a U.S. intelligence program that employed former Nazis after World War II, the book follows Sofie von Meyer Rhodes and her family as first, her husband Jürgen is offered a high-level position in the Nazis’ rocket program (to which ‘no’ is not an option), and later, as he is granted a position at NASA, leading the family to relocate to Alabama. For Sofie, this is a chance to leave their past behind, but when she confides in the wrong person, the town’s gossiping turns to bitter rage and then violence.
“Elsewhere” by Alexis Schaitkin
A stunning work of speculative fiction with prose as magical as the haunting world described. In a seemingly peaceful and simple mountain village, residents face a singular affliction: mothers routinely vanish for no known reason. As Vera and her peers approach marriage and motherhood, they gossip about who might be next. When motherhood comes for Vera, she wonders if she will be able to stay and mother her beloved child or if shewill disappear.