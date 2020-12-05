LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May
2020 has been a metaphorical winter for many, full of grief and change. This part memoir, part philosophical work of nonfiction shares the benefits of rest and renewal during unknown times when one is feeling cut off from the world.
“The Office of Historical Corrections” by Danielle Evans
This collection of six short literary fiction stories and a novella focuses on race, culture, history and relationships. Although the page count is limited, the characters are fully formed with stories to tell.
“A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
This title is the first volume of the 44th president of the United States’ presidential memoirs. Through eloquent prose, bestselling author Barack Obama shares the power of grassroots activism and how he became the first Black man to hold the nation’s highest office.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Silent Nights” by Martin Edwards
Like an assortment of presents underneath the Christmas tree, there is something for everyone in this Yule-themed collection of British Library Crime Classics. So, when the television becomes tiresome and party games pall, gather around to read these Christmas tales of crime and detection.
“A Lone Star Christmas” by William H. Johnston
It’s December 1890. A Texas rancher named Big Jim Conyers has a deal with Scottish-born, Wyoming cattleman, Duff McAllister, and Big Jim is ready to make a cattle drive from Dodge, Kansas, back to Fort Worth, Texas. But before they can leave Dodge, guns go off, and soon the drive turns into a deadly pursuit. And the worst is yet to come as the party rides into a deadly snowstorm so fierce the men and the cattle may not survive.
“A Christmas Promise” by Mary Balogh
A love that cannot be bought or sold proves to be the greatest gift of all in this heartwarming romance. Ellie brings a vast dowry to her arranged marriage to the devastatingly handsome Earl of Falloden, but she dreads the thought of a loveless marriage. As Christmas descends, the warmth of the season is melting hearts and sparking fires in more places than just the hearth.