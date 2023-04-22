NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Travelers Along the Way” by Aminah Mae Safi

Read a new take on the classic Robin Hood legend in this young adult novel. Set in medieval Jerusalem rather than England, the Third Crusade rages on where sisters Rahma and Zeena have been pulled into the fighting. Rahma wants to stop fighting but before she can quit, she gets pulled into one more mission with her sister. Available in print, as an e-book and e-audio book.