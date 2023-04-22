Read a new take on the classic Robin Hood legend in this young adult novel. Set in medieval Jerusalem rather than England, the Third Crusade rages on where sisters Rahma and Zeena have been pulled into the fighting. Rahma wants to stop fighting but before she can quit, she gets pulled into one more mission with her sister. Available in print, as an e-book and e-audio book.
“Drizzle Dreams and Lovestruck Things” by Maya Prasad
When their father’s warm and cozy inn is named the “most romantic inn” in America, will the Singh sisters also be feeling the love? Taking place over four seasons, follow each sister as they find love in their own unique way. That’s four times the love in just one book! This young adult novel is sure to delight romance lovers. Available in print and as an e-audio book.
“Crown of Flames” by Sayantani DasGupta
Return to the Kingdom Beyond in this sequel to the critically acclaimed “Force of Fire.” Pinki never expected to be the leader of the resistance, but as domination and persecution continues, she summons her courage for a triumphant return to reluctant leadership. Pinki must struggle with what kind of leader she wants to be; will she meet force with force, or is there a more peaceful way to liberate her people? Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Number of Love” by Roseanna M. White
Three years into the Great War, England’s greatest asset is its intelligence network — field agents risking their lives to gather information and codebreakers able to crack every German telegram. Margot De Wilde thrives in the environment of the secretive Room 40, where she spends her days deciphering intercepted messages. But when her world is turned upside down by an unexpected loss, for the first time in her life numbers aren’t enough.
“Heads You Win” by Jeffrey Archer
Leningrad, Russia, 1968. Alexander Karpenko is no ordinary child and from an early age it is clear he is destined to lead his countrymen. But when his father is assassinated by the KGB for defying the state, he and his mother will have to escape from Russia if they hope to survive. At the docks, they are confronted with an irreversible choice: should they board a container ship bound for America, or Great Britain? Alexander leaves that choice to the toss of a coin.
“Dreamland” by Nancy Bilyeau
The invitation to the luxurious Oriental Hotel, 1 mile from Coney Island, is unwelcome. Despite hailing from one of America’s richest families, Peggy Batternberg would much rather spend the summer working at the Moonrise Bookstore than keeping up appearances with New York City socialites and her snobbish, controlling family. Soon, it transpires that the hedonism of nearby Coney Island affords Peggy the freedom she has been yearning for, but as bodies begin to mount up, it seems the Batternbergs can get away with anything.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Homecoming” by Kate Morton
Years after one of the most baffling crimes that Australia has ever seen, Jess, a journalist always looking for a story, is called back to her home country after decades of living abroad. While at her grandmother’s house, Jess discovers a book that not only details the unresolved tragedy but connects her family to the crime.
“Tress of the Emerald Sea” by Brandon Sanderson
This latest novel by best-selling fantasy author Brandon Sanderson follows Tress, who has only ever known island life deep in the emerald green sea. When her best friend is taken on a voyage to find a wife, Tress decides to stow away on the ship after disaster strikes. At sea, there are dangers everywhere.
“The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth
In this thrilling page-turner, Gabe and Pippa Gerard own a cozy cottage on the cliffs of a small coastal town but the dream location turns out to be a nightmare. After a mysterious death on the cliffs, Pippa begins to question how well she really knows her soulmate and if he could have been involved.