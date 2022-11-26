LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT

“Letters to Live By: An Alphabet Book With Intention” by Lisa Frenkel Riddiough, Illustrated by Åsa Gilland

A is for “Appreciate Art,” P is for “Practice Peace” and V is for “Value Volunteering!” This picture book combines creative alliteration with lively illustrations to deliver intentional phrases that inspire children to be their best selves.

