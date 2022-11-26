LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Letters to Live By: An Alphabet Book With Intention” by Lisa Frenkel Riddiough, Illustrated by Åsa Gilland
A is for “Appreciate Art,” P is for “Practice Peace” and V is for “Value Volunteering!” This picture book combines creative alliteration with lively illustrations to deliver intentional phrases that inspire children to be their best selves.
“Opposites Abstract” by Mo Willems
Mo Willems does it again! This small book is packed with colorful, original abstract illustrations and concepts that are sure to generate multiple levels of conversation with children of any age.
“Home” by Tonya Lippert, Illustrated by Andrea Stegmaier
A beautifully told poignant story about what it means to suddenly become “houseless.” Full of hope, two siblings navigate the many challenges of homelessness while learning the true meaning of “home.”
“Influencer” by Brittany Hennessy
Whether you’re just starting out or you’re ready for bigger campaigns, Hennessy guides you through core influencer principles. From creating content worth double tapping and using hashtags to get discovered, to understanding FTC rules and delivering metrics, she’ll show you how to elevate your profile, embrace your edge, and make money — all while doing what you love.
“BE 2.0” by Jim Collins and Bill Lazier
The ambitious upgrade to a classic. You’ll learn how to turn your company into the 2.0 version of itself. You’ll learn why luck favors the persistent, and what it means to look for “who luck.” You’ll learn about the origins of the “BHAG” (Big Hairy Audacious Goal), and why even a small business needs a galvanizing BHAG to have a complete and inspiring vision. You’ll discover that the goal to turn your business into an enduring great company is as relevant — and as within your reach — as ever.
“Pivot to Purpose” by Kristen Boss
Leave the hustle culture behind for good — and learn to create a life and business filled with purpose, impact and joy. In “Pivot to Purpose,” Kristen invites you into the journey of exchanging the hustle cycle for a heart posture of abundance and service. She tackles why the hustle culture is one of the most toxic and detrimental ideologies that is preached today and debunks the myth that it’s the only way to achieve success.
“Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina May Garten
Home cooking without the stress from a trusted prolific recipe developer and cookbook author. In this newest cookbook, inspired by Garten’s experience of cooking through the pandemic, the focus is on rethinking the approach to dinner with lots of “freeze-ahead, prep-ahead, and simply assembled recipes” that make weeknight and any night cooking a breeze with the comforting and delicious recipes that the name Ina May Garten represents. Available as a print book.
“Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns and Abstractions” by Temple Grandin
Do you love puzzles, never get lost and have the ability to put Ikea furniture together without crying? You are likely a visual thinker. Temple Grandin’s writing has transformed how autism is understood and our awareness for the different ways brains are wired. In this new book, Grandin argues on behalf of new approaches to education, parenting, the workplace and collaborating with visual thinkers. In this fast paced and competitive world, we need to utilize and engage all kinds of minds. Available as a print book.
“Now is Not the Time to Panic” by Kevin Wilson
Kevin Wilson is an author with a gift for writing witty, coming-of-age story, written with blazing humor, angst and one-of-a-kind characters, “Now Is Not the Time to Panic” is a exploration of young love, identity and the power of art. It’s also about the secrets that haunt us — and, ultimately, what the truth will set free. Available as a print book.