WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Buffering” by Hannah Hart
By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, this biography from the bestselling author of “My Drunk Kitchen” is a collection of narrative essays about her life, her experiences and the things she’s figured out about family, faith, love, self-worth, friendship and fame.
“The Seven Longest Yards” by Chris Norton
In a moment, Chris went from a talented college football player to a quadriplegic with only a 3-percent chance of ever moving anything below his neck. This biography is the story of his seven year journey to walk down the aisle and marry the love of his life.
“Enemies in Love” by Alexis Clark
Frederick Albert, a soldier in Hitler’s army, was captured by the Allies and shipped to a prisoner-of-war camp in Arizona. Little did he know he was about to meet the love of his life, Elinor Powell, an African American nurse in the U.S. Military. This biography is the deeply moving narrative of their forbidden love during WWII.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Complete Guide to the National Parks of the West” by Fodo’s Travel
Whether you’re contemplating ways to enjoy the end of summer, creating a bucket list of places to visit or planning your summer 2020 vacation already, this travel guide is a perfect place to start. Organized by park, each chapter includes helpful maps, stunning photographs, top reasons to go to that park, information on average temperatures and tips on planning, as well as traveling.
“I wish I’d Been There: Twenty Historians Bring to Life Dramatic Events that Changed America” edited by Byron Hollinshead
In this collection, historians highlight crucial moments in American history, by not only answering “What scene or incident in American history would you most liked to have witnessed and why,” but also describing the scene as best understood by scholars. Skip to the most interesting chapters in American history with this nonfiction piece and feel like you’re crossing the Potomac with George Washington.
“On the Bright Side: The New Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen 85 Years Old” by Hendrik Groen
Curmudgeon Hendrik is full of witty insights and a youthful lust for mischief. Hendrik and his eccentric crew from the Old But Not Dead Club are determined to keep their retirement home from being demolished, and they’re ready to take action. Hendrik is an unforgettable, if unlikely, hero in this charming tale.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Stiehl Assassin” by Terry Brooks
After “The Black Elfstone” and “The Skaar Invasion” comes the next chapter in the “Fall of Shannara,” a saga more than four decades in the making. The Skaar have arrived in the Four Lands, determined to stop at nothing less than all-out conquest. They badly need a new home, but peaceful coexistence is not a concept they have ever understood.
“The Kingdom of Copper” by S. A. Chakraborty
S. A. Chakraborty continues the sweeping adventure begun in “The City of Brass,” conjuring a world where djinn summon flames with the snap of a finger and waters run deep with old magic, where blood can be dangerous as any spell and a clever con artist from Cairo will alter the fate of a kingdom. As a new century approaches and the djinn gather within Daevabad’s towering brass walls for celebrations, a threat brews unseen in the desolate north.
“Ayesha At Last” by Uzma Jalaluddin
Ayesha Shamsi has a lot going on. Her dreams of being a poet have been set aside for a teaching job so she can pay off her debts to her wealthy uncle. Though Ayesha is lonely, she doesn’t want an arranged marriage. Then she meets Khalid, who is just as smart and handsome as he is conservative and judgmental. She is irritatingly attracted to someone who looks down on her choices and who dresses like he belongs in the seventh century.