“Houseplant Oasis” by Melissa Lo
One plant can transform a room or office space. With attention to light, propagation, soil, sun and styling, “Houseplant Oasis” is the parenting book for your plant babies. Whether you are raising an overgrown adolescent or a quiet succulent, this book has tips that will help you cultivate an inspiring green space or showcase your own plant shelfie. Available in print.
“Chokepoint Capitalism” by Rebecca Giblin & Cory Doctorow
An engrossing book and call to action for anyone who has something to say about “Big Tech and Big Media.” A collaboration of research and commentary shining a light on this escalating era of chokepoint capitalism. The authors coined this word to describe what they see as the defining feature of the modern economy, “corporations weaponizing their power to crush competition and lock in customers.” Available as an e-book and in print.
“Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat & Family” by Rabia Chaudry
Chaudry is known for her podcast, “Undisclosed,” and her book on Adnan Syed and the serial podcast that featured his story. “Fatty Fatty Boom Boom” is her story, and chronicles her love of food, the dozens of times she tried and failed to diet and ultimately making peace with her body and not letting the weight of it weigh her down. A love letter to her Pakistani family and a laugh-out-loud read which also challenges cultural and gendered pressures on women regarding food. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Ice Queen” by Alice Hoffman
Be careful what you wish for. A small-town librarian lives a quiet life without much excitement. One day, she mutters an idle wish and, while standing in her house, is struck by lightning. But instead of ending her life, this cataclysmic event sparks a new beginning.
“Ice Hunt” by James Rollins
Carved into a moving island of ice twice the size of the United States, Ice Station Grendel has been abandoned for more than 70 years. The twisted brainchild of the finest minds of the former Soviet Union, it was designed to be inaccessible and virtually invisible. But an American undersea research vessel has inadvertently pulled too close — and something has been sighted moving inside the allegedly deserted facility, something whose survival defies every natural law.
“The Ice Princess” by Camilla Läckberg
Returning to her hometown of Fjallbacka after the funeral of her parents, writer Erica Falck finds a community on the brink of tragedy. The death of her childhood friend, Alex, is just the beginning. Erica conceives a book about the beautiful but remote Alex, one that will answer questions about their own shared past. While her interest grows into an obsession, local detective Patrik Hedstrom is following his own suspicions about the case. But it is only when they start working together that the truth begins to emerge about a small town with a deeply disturbing past.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton
Told in four parts, this story is set in Florida in the near future and centers on Wanda, a child born after a catastrophic hurricane that threatens the stability of the already fragile state. As Wanda grows up, she navigates the rapidly changing landscape and gets to know the people who stayed behind as Florida and society unravel.
“All The Broken Places” by John Boyne
Unfolding in two time periods, this book follows Gretel Fernsby as a 91-year-old woman in present day London and as a young girl who escaped from Nazi Germany. After a new family moves into her apartment building, Gretel befriends their young son, Henry, and is forced to remember the memories she had been trying to forget.
“Factory Girls” by Michelle Gallen
In 1990’s Ireland, Maeve Murray has her eyes set on leaving the small town she grew up in and heading for London. To make her dream a reality, she gets a job at the local shirt factory. While at first she’s focused on working with her friends and making enough money to leave town, her focus quickly shifts as tensions rise within the factory between the Catholic and Protestant workforce and Maeve learns that there is much more going on behind the scenes.