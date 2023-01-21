NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Houseplant Oasis” by Melissa Lo

One plant can transform a room or office space. With attention to light, propagation, soil, sun and styling, “Houseplant Oasis” is the parenting book for your plant babies. Whether you are raising an overgrown adolescent or a quiet succulent, this book has tips that will help you cultivate an inspiring green space or showcase your own plant shelfie. Available in print.

