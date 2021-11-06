WHITMAN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Brunch at Bittersweet Café” by Carla Laureno
This sweet romance is made even sweeter by its bakery setting. Baker and pastry chef Melody Johansson is feeling stuck in her life in Denver, her relationships have all ended in disaster and her talents as a chef are being wasted working late nights at a mediocre chain bakery. Then the handsome private pilot Justin Keller shows up on her doorstep in the middle of a snowstorm.
“Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder” by Joanne Fluke
Hannah is up to her ears in orders for Easter desserts, plus a meal to plan and prepare at her mother’s penthouse. However, everything comes crashing to a halt when Hannah receives a panicked call from her sister Andrea. The mayor has been murdered and Andrea is the prime suspect.
“Night of Miracles” by Elizabeth Berg
Lucille Howard is getting older, but she’s keeping busy. She’s now teaching baking classes in the memory of her dearly departed friend, Arthur Truluv. She’s sharing the secrets to her baking classics and her classes are a hit. When tragedy strikes, can Lucille and her assistant band their community together to overcome all obstacles?
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Flyy Girls Lux: The New Girl, Book 1” by Ashley Woodfolk
The first book in this new easy-to-read young adult series features the Flyy Girls, a group of friends who attend an artsy high school in Harlem. Each book is told from a different girl’s perspective. At less than 150 pages, these are quick reads that will engage a wide range of readers but especially those that need an more accessible format.
“The Star Wars Cookbook” by Lara Starr
May the Force be with you for breakfast and brunch in this clever cookbook with super simple recipes set against a backdrop of movie scenes and “Star Wars” characters making special meal-time appearances. Whip up a Maz Kanata Frittata or “Light It Up” Lemon Curd, C-3POAT Pancakes or some warm and hearty Han Soloatmeal. Awaken your inner Force with irresistible intergalactic breakfast recipes.
“Nano: The Spectacular Science of the Very (Very) Small” by Dr. Jess Wade and illustrated by Melissa Castrillon
In “Nano,” one’s understanding of science goes minuscule. It’s an immersive and impressive book of spectacular science. Melissa Castrillon’s illustrations invite the reader to feel part of the page and immersed in wonder.