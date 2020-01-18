WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Vicksburg” by Donald L. Miller
This is the full story of General Ulysses S. Grant’s year-long campaign to take back the city of Vicksburg, Mississippi from the Confederate Army thereby solidifying his reputation as the Union’s most capable general and winning what some believe was the most important battle of the Civil War.
“The Ship of Dreams” by Gareth Russel
In April 1912, six notable people boarded the doomed R.M.S. Titanic. They were among those privileged enough to experience the height of luxury as first class passengers. This book recounts their intimate stories of bravery, tragedy and selflessness, as well as the beginning of the end of the Edwardian Era.
“Best Actress” by Stephen Tapert
Showcasing a dazzling collection of more than 200 photographs, many of which have never been seen or published, this book offers a vital examination of the first 75 women to have won the best actress Oscar while scrutinizing the road blocks actresses are still battling to overcome.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Gross as a Snot Otter: Discovering the World’s Most Disgusting Animals” by Jess Keating, illustrations by David DeGrand
If there’s one thing we all know, it’s kids like gross stuff, and this book satisfies the gross curiosity of youth. This book is filled with interesting wildlife facts to make you squirm — Siberian chipmunks roll in snake pee and dumpy tree frogs hang out in toilets. Gross.
“Just in Case You Want to Fly” by Julie Fogliano and Christian Robinson
This sweet and simple book written in rhyme is perfect for encouraging and empowering our littlest readers. Share this book at bedtime with your child and discover the simple joys and triumphs of childhood.
“Chinese New Year Colors” by Rich Lo
Learn about and celebrate the coming Chinese New Year with this beautiful picturebook. With large illustrations and bilingual text, it is the perfect introduction to Chinese culture. There’s even a short glossary in the back to foster further discussion of this holiday with you child!
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“If I was the Sunshine” by Julie Fogliano
Told in verse and with warm bright art, explore the awe-inspiring nature of relationships, love and connection through this clever, thought-provoking picture book.
“Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” by Mark Jones
With more than 10 projects, this book is the essential guide to perfecting the art of building a snowman. It teaches you how to create both simple snowmen, as well as more detailed snow sculptures. From advice about locations and placement to instructions on how-to-create personalities, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” provides a variety of ideas and inspiration for every snowman-builder.
“Cats Are A Liquid” by Rebecca Donnelly
Illustrations and simple, rhyming text pay tribute to cats and their resemblance to a liquid. Includes facts about states of matter and directions for making oobleck.