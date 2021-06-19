LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Circles All Around Us” by Brad Montague, illustrations by Brad and Kristi Montague
Sometimes our circle is pretty small, and includes just ourselves and our close family members, but little by little, our circle grows. In this sweet book we meet a young child whose circle expands to include the entire universe and all its inhabitants. Check this book out and have an early discussion on inclusivity and kindness.
“Don’t Hug Doug: (he doesn’t like it)” by Carrie Finison, drawings by Daniel Wiseman
Doug is a sweet and loving kid, but he’d prefer that you do not hug Doug. Even though Doug doesn’t want to hug, he shows his affection in other ways. This book is a great early introduction to body autonomy and physical boundaries.
“More Than Fluff” by Madeline Valentine
Being a fluffy chick isn’t easy. Everyone always wants to pet, hug and cuddle you. But what happens when you want to make sure the world knows you’re more than a cute fluffy friend?
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Yolk” by Mary H.K. Choi
Jayne and June Baek are nothing alike. Once thick as thieves, these sisters who moved from Seoul to San Antonio to New York together now don’t want anything to do with each other until June gets cancer. Flung together by circumstance, housing woes and family secrets, will the sisters learn more about each other than they’re willing to confront? And what if while helping June, Jayne has to confront the fact that maybe she’s sick, too? (print, e-book, e-audio).
“Welcome to Your Period!” by Yumi Stynes
This taboo-free guide is packed with honest advice and big-sisterly wisdom on all the things girls need to know. The book includes case studies, first-person accounts, questions from real teens and answers from health specialists. Cheerful illustrations keep the tone fun, and help with how-tos on different period supplies. With its inclusive, body-positive message approach, this must-have menstruation manual will make girls feel not only normal but proud. (print)
“The Friendship Book” by Wendy Moss
Figure out what you want out of your friendships, how to be a good friend, and how to resolve conflicts. Full of practical tips, insightful quizzes, and relatable examples. Youth will take a peek inside friendships and how they can be connected through shared time together. (print)
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Hiram Walker was born into slavery, but he is gifted with a mysterious power that saves him from drowning. After his brush with death, Hiram is more determined than ever to escape to freedom and rebel against the bonds holding him back.
“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead
Cora is a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. When Caesar, a recent arrival from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they decide to take a terrifying risk and escape. Reminiscent of works like “Gulliver’s Travels” or Homer’s “The Odyssey,” Cora’s flight to freedom is sure to captivate readers
“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds
A history of racist and antiracist ideas in America, from their roots in Europe until today, adapted from the National Book Award winner to a book for young adults.