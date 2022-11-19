LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Endless Summer” by Elin Hilderbrand
This short story collection centers on summers on Nantucket and includes tales about fan-favorite characters from popular titles as well as original stories. Before each story there is also an introduction that gives a behind-the-scenes look at their background and where they fit into Hilderbrand’s other novels.
This dark and fascinating debut novel from Hiron Ennes begins at an isolated chateau, where a baron’s doctor has recently died. The doctor’s replacement arrives from the Interprovincial Medical Institute with a mystery to solve. This novel is perfect for fans of gothic horror.
“Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng
After his mother, a Chinese American poet, left a few years prior, 12-year-old Bird Gardner now lives a quiet life with his father. His quiet existence is in danger, however, as the government institutes laws to preserve “American culture,” granting authorities the ability to remove unpatriotic books from the library.
“Juana & Lucas - Muchos Changes” by Juana Medina
Juana thinks that her life in Bogota, Colombia, is just about perfect. But then Mami springs two new surprises on Juana. One: Juana has to spend her school break learning to skate rather than relaxing like she normally would and Two: Mami is going to have a baby. How will Juana cope with all this change? It’s a good thing that Juana has a loving family, understanding friends and the ready ear of her furry amigo Lucas to see her through this time! Available in print.
“ChupaCarter” by George Lopez
Jorge is 12 and doesn’t feel as though he fits in at his new middle school in New Mexico. Jorge is struggling to make new friends, avoiding school bullies and adjusting to life in his grandparent’s home. Then Jorge meets someone who shares his interests in sneakers, junk food and games. Could this be the friend he’s been looking for? The only problem? This new friend happens to be a young Chupacabra. Available in print.
“Charlie Hernandez & the Golden Dooms” by Ryan Calejo
In this newest installment of the Charlie Hernandez series, Charlie has just gotten back from his latest adventure and finds himself pretty much grounded for life. But when you’re the fifth and final Morphling, trouble tends to find you. That’s exactly what happens when the dead start showing up around Charlie, starting with a mysterious young calaca. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
Achilles, “the best of all the Greeks,” is son of the cruel sea goddess The legendary king Peleus is strong, swift and beautiful, irresistible to all who meet him. Patroclus is an awkward young prince, exiled from his homeland after an act of shocking violence. Brought together by chance, they forge an inseparable bond.
A modern collection of Greek myths, stylishly retold by legendary writer, actor and comedian Stephen Fry. Fry transforms the adventures of Zeus and the Olympians into emotionally resonant and deeply funny stories without losing any of their original wonder.
“The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
Edward Fosca is a murderer. Of this Mariana is certain. But Fosca is untouchable. A handsome and charismatic Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University, Fosca is adored by staff and students alike — particularly by the members of a secret society of female students known as The Maidens.