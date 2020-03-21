WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Unsolved Murders” by Amber Hunt
This true crime book makes you the detective, investigating some of the most infamous unsolved crimes of the 20th and 21st centuries, including the Black Dahlia, the Zodiac Killer and the JonBenet Ramsey case.
“Murder Interrupted” by James Patterson
The first of these two true crime thrillers tells the story of a reluctant hitman who botches the job and a cheating husband who turn on each other in a fight for their lives. The second tells about an abusive mother who suffers from Munchausen syndrome by proxy and the daughter who eventually exacts her revenge.
“The Killer of Little Shepherds” by Douglas Starr
This e-book tells the fascinating story of 19th century serial killer Joseph Vacher, who terrorized the French countryside, murdering twice as many victims as Jack the Ripper, and criminologist Alexandre Lacassagne, the man credited with creating forensic science.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Fanocracy” by David Meerman Scott and Reiko Scott
For anyone who seeks to harness the force of fandom to revolutionize his or her business, Fanocracy shows the way. How do some brands attract word-of-mouth buzz and devotion around products as everyday as car insurance and underwear? They embody the most powerful marketing force in the world: die-hard fans.
“Before and After the Book Deal: A Writer’s Guide to Finishing, Publishing, Promoting and Surviving Your First Book” by Courtney Maum
“Before and After the Book Deal” is the definitive guide for anyone who has ever wanted to know what it’s really like to be an author. Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about publishing but were too afraid to ask is right here in this funny, candid guide.
“A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith” by Timothy Egan
A thrilling journey, a family story and a revealing history, “A Pilgrimage to Eternity” looks for our future in its search for God. Moved by his mother’s death and his Irish Catholic family’s complicated history with the church, Timothy Egan decided to follow in the footsteps of centuries of seekers to force a reckoning with his own beliefs.