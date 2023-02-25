NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Too Small Tola and the Three Fine Girls” by Atinuke

Too Small Tola and her big heart are back with three more winning stories set in Lagos, Nigeria. Read along as Tola repeatedly saves the day, from recovering lost items to taking care of sick family members, Tola can do it all. Atinuke’s wit is sure to captivate and transport readers to Tola’s close-knit, vibrant community full of lovely characters, with Tola the spunky heroine at the center of it all. Available in print.

