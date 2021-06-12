LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Things we Lost to the Water” by Eric Nguyen
This debut novel is a coming-of-age story and a family saga that spans decades in the lives of a family of Vietnamese refugees. The mystery and sadness surrounding a family member who was left behind permeates this Own Voices story.
“Sorrowland” by Rivers Soloman
Motherhood, survival, queerness, gender, and the trauma of being Black in a culture that mistreats Black bodies are all themes in this speculative work of Gothic fiction. Vern, 15, escapes an oppressive religious community to give birth to and raise her twins in the woods away from society, but some strange transformation begins happening to her body.
“Firebreak” by Nicole Kornher-Stace
Two warring corporations have taken over the U.S. and much of the action takes place inside a virtual reality game in this dystopian science fiction novel. Fans of “Ready Player One” and “The Hunger Games” will be drawn to this one.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Animal” by Lisa Taddeo
“I am depraved. I hope you like me.” Joan has known men to be cruel throughout her life, but after witnessing a shocking act of violence, Joan is shifting the narrative and determined to remember a long-forgotten truth. She flees New York City for Los Angeles in search of Alice, the only person alive who can help her make sense of her past. Animal is unpredictable, raw, edgy and the expression of female rage is intoxicating, cathartic and long overdue.
“House of Sticks” by Ly Tran
Told in a sparse evocative voice that weaves together humor alongside her family’s immigration experience with her own fraught and courageous coming of age, “House of Sticks” is a timely and powerful portrait of one girl’s struggle to reckon with her heritage and forge her own path. An intimate memoir recounting a young girl’s journey from war-torn Vietnam to NYC, and her struggle to find her voice amid clashing cultural expectations.
“The Last Bookshop in London” by Madeline Martin
A story of friendship, survival, love and books set in World War II-era London as Hitler’s troops are sweeping across Europe. Grace Bennett has always dreamed of moving to the city, but the bunkers and blackout curtains that she finds on her arrival were not what she expected. She finds herself working in a dusty bookshop where she uses the power of storytelling to unite her community during the darkest nights of war.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Papa Do You Love Me?” By Barbara M. Joosse
This is a wonderful picture book for dads to read with their young children. The story centers on a Masai father in Africa and his curious, inquisitive son. Through the son’s questioning of his father, the boy learns that his father’s love for him is unconditional.
“Vacationland: True Stories from Painful Beaches” by John Hodgman
This e-audio book available for download on our Libby App is narrated by the comedian and author himself. Vacationland is a poignant and sincere account of one human facing his forties, and his struggle to settle into the failing body of the wiser, weird dad he is.
“Things My Son Needs to Know About the World” by Fredrik Backman
Check out this irresistible and moving collection of heartfelt, humorous essays about fatherhood, providing his newborn son with the perspective and tools he’ll need to make his way in the world.
“How to Build a Boat” by Jonathan Gornall
The book celebrates the art of boat-building, the simple pleasures of working with your hands, and the aspirations and glory of new fatherhood.