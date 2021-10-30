NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Collective Wisdom: Lessons, Inspiration and Advice from Women Over 50” by Grace Bonney
“Collective Wisdom” follows Bonney’s prior book, “In the Company of Women.” A multilayered collection of conversations with wise women from 50 to 100-plus with intimate photographs and interviews. A tribute to the importance of intergenerational connection, community building and storytelling. A book that invites you into the room, a space where all of us can come together to learn and listen.
“Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide” by Cecily Wong and Dylan Thuras
Atlas Obscura began as a website host of the definite guide to the world’s hidden wonders. Now several books later, with “Gastro Obscura,” we are taken around the world on an epic gastronomical adventure in this epic book that tells not only the stories of the dishes and delicacies but the history of ingredients. Whether you look up places you have been or discover what you will eat next, this is truly an invitation to taste the world.
“My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies” by Resmaa Menakem
While this book is a couple years old, it is new to our collection as a print book. Menakem is a therapist specializing in trauma caused by racism that in order to heal this systemic generational damage, America must reconcile with white supremacy and collectively heal from the collective agony that doesn’t just impact African Americans. This book guides the reader in understanding that racism impacts not only the mind but the body. This is a book for all readers whether you are seeking the path towards internal healing or reconciliation. Also available in eAudio.