“The Simple Comforts Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner

Comfort food with exceptional flavor, easy preparation and the magical transformation of Instant Pot simplicity. Written by innovative recipe creator and superstar food blogger, here is an Instant Pot cookbook with adaptations for a wide range of gastronomical lifestyles from vegan to keto. Worth taking note of, is the entire chapter featuring recipes using seven ingredients or less. Available in print.

