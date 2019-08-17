WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Borgias” by G.J. Meyer
The startling truth behind one of the most notorious dynasties in history is revealed in this e-book that offers an unprecedented portrait of the infamous Italian Renaissance family. Filled with stories of their ruthless drive for power via assassinations, serpentine plots and sexual debauchery. If you thought you knew the Borgias, this book will surprise you.
“Peter the Great” by Robert K. Massie
Crowned co-Tsar at the age of 10, Peter the Great transformed Russia. This e-book delves deep into his life’s chronically pivotal events that shaped him into a legend, including his “incognito” travel into Europe, his unquenchable curiosity about Western ways, his obsession with the sea and his relationship with his wife and successor Catherine.
“Empress Dowager CIXI” by Jung Chang
Considered the most important woman in Chinese history, this e-book tells the story of a concubine turned monarch who launched modern China, ruling for decades and bringing a medieval country into the modern age.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Ogilvy” by Deborah Underwood; illustrations by T. L. McBeth.
Ogilvy is the new bunny on the block, and he can’t wait to meet new friends, but unfortunately, Ogilvy cannot figure out how exactly to fit in. In his new town, your clothes define what activities you get to participate in and what friends you hang out with. What will Ogilvy do when he is forced to define his personality and skills by his outfit choice? Will he choose a side or will he rebel against the status quo?
“Piranhas don’t eat bananas” by Aaron Blabey.
Brian the piranha is not your stereotypical piranha. Rather than eat meat, he prefers to munch on bananas. Hilarity insues when Brian is faced with a great meat temptation and must decide if he will try the “new food.” Be sure to check this book out, or stop by storytime — we’re sure to share it soon.
“Does it fart?: a kid’s guide to the gas animals pass” by Nick Caruso and Dani Rabaiotti; illustrated by Alex G. Griffiths
What child doesn’t like the humor of a good fart joke? This hilarious nonfiction book takes the traditional fart antics one step further and discusses the toots of various beings found throughout nature: whales, dogs, cats, spiders, squids and more! Pick up this book and be amazed by the numerous fart facts, you won’t be disappointed.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Woke Baby” by Mahogany L. Browne
Woke babies are up early, raise their fists in the air and cry out for justice. Woke babies grow up to change the world. A playful, lyrical and empowering picture book celebrating what it means to be a baby and what it means to be woke.
“Amelia Earhart and the Flying Chariot” by Steve Sheinkin
Siblings Abby and Doc have been racing through time to fix history after Abraham Lincoln, Abigail Adams and Neil Armstrong started popping up in the wrong places and at the wrong times. When Amelia Earhart accidently lands her plane in Ancient Greece, she collides with Kyniska, the first woman to win the Olympics. Can siblings Abby and Doc get Amelia back on track to finish her first solo flight across the Atlantic?
“Wildheart: The Daring Adventures of John Muir” by Julie Bertagna
Follow the exciting life story of John Muir told as a graphic novel, from his wild and playful boyhood in Scotland to his legendary exploits in America. John Muir was an inventor, a global explorer and the first modern environmentalist — he told the world about the wonders of nature and his words made a difference and inspired people in many countries to start protecting planet Earth.