“How to Write a Song That Matters” by Dar Williams
Whether you have spent decades listening to Dar Williams, possibly first on a mixtape or on a long road trip, or her name is new to you, she is both a prolific songwriter, musicologist and teacher on the art of songwriting. For anyone who has ever wanted to write a song, edit an existing one or deepen their understanding and curiosity for the songwriting process this book encourages the reader to unleash more music into the world. Available in print.
“How We Heal: Uncover Your Power and Set Yourself Free” by Alexandra Elle
Healing is possible and Elle not only demonstrates her own journey and ongoing upkeep, but also provides the gentle, firm, inspiring and essential guidance to do the work. Woven into this book are healing stories from Elle’s life and that of a wide range of liberating voices that remind us to take time for rest, mindfulness, boundary setting, meditation, self-care and self-discovery. Available in print.
“Art is Life: Icons and Iconoclasts, Visionaries and Vigilantes, and Flashes of Hope in the Night” by Jerry Saltz
Saltz defends the essential voice and existence of the creatives, makers and artists, and argues they are a litmus test for the humanity of the world. With humor, candor and unapologetic bluntness, Saltz tells it like it is and in one small book engages the reader in a contemporary conversation on art and culture that celebrates and amplifies too often overlooked artists and creators. Available in print.
“Unsettling: Surviving Extinction Together” by Elizabeth Weinberg
Focused on humanity’s relationship with our environment, this book explores the effects of the climate crisis and how climate change affects the world around us. Through a lens of science, popular culture and personal essays, Weinberg challenges the reader to think of climate change in a new way.
“Dying of Politeness” by Geena Davis
This heartfelt and hilarious memoir by actress Geena Davis is an account of how the Academy Award winner not only fought for herself but for other women in Hollywood. Full of stories about her childhood, her time in iconic movie roles and fellow actors, Davis shares how she has grown and battled past the politeness that held her back.
“Wise Gals: The Spies Who Built the CIA and Changed the Future of Espionage” by Nathalia Holt
In this well-researched account, Holt follows the four female agents and spies, known as the “wise gals,” who were instrumental in building the CIA into what it is today. Holt also includes interviews with past and present officials in order to shine a light on the four inspirational agents whose story is not often told.
“Be Obsessed Or Be Average” by Grant Cardone
If you want real success, you have to know how to harness your obsession to rocket to the top. This book will give you the inspiration and tools to break out of your cocoon of mediocrity and achieve your craziest dreams.
“Fired Up” by Jayne Ann Krentz
More than three centuries ago, Nicholas Winters irrevocably altered his genetic makeup in an obsession-fueled competition with alchemist and Arcane Society founder Sylvester Jones. Driven to control their psychic abilities, each man’s decision has reverberated throughout the family line, rewarding some with powers beyond their wildest dreams, and cursing others to a life filled with madness and hallucinations.
“How Dreams Speak” by Nichole Chilton
With this book in hand, you’ll learn the history of dream interpretation and the science of dreaming and be guided through the practice of remembering — then untangling — your nightly adventures. Our dreams speak to us, and within these pages lies the gifts of being able to listen to what our subconscious mind is saying.