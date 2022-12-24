NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“How to Write a Song That Matters” by Dar Williams

Whether you have spent decades listening to Dar Williams, possibly first on a mixtape or on a long road trip, or her name is new to you, she is both a prolific songwriter, musicologist and teacher on the art of songwriting. For anyone who has ever wanted to write a song, edit an existing one or deepen their understanding and curiosity for the songwriting process this book encourages the reader to unleash more music into the world. Available in print.

