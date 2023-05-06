An extraordinary account of two women who paved the way for future generations by tearing down professional and legal barriers. It is also an intimate memoir of the power of friendships as women began to pry open career doors and transform the workplace. At the story’s heart is one, special relationship: Ruth and Nina saw each other not only through personal joys, but also illness, loss and widowhood.
“The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant
For the first time, and in his own words, Bryant reveals his famously detailed approach and the steps he took to prepare mentally and physically to not just succeed at the game, but to excel. Readers will learn how Bryant studied an opponent, how he channeled his passion for the game, how he played through injuries.
“In Love” by Amy Bloom
Amy Bloom began to notice changes in her husband, Brian. Their world was altered forever when an MRI confirmed what they could no longer ignore: Brian had Alzheimer’s disease. In this heartbreaking and surprising memoir, Bloom sheds light on a part of life we so often shy away from discussing — its end.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Two Wars and a Wedding” by Lauren Willig
In September 1896, nurse and aspiring archaeologist Betsey Hayes is thrust into the escalating conflict between Greece and Turkey, resulting in a rift with one of her oldest friends, Ava. Years later, Betsey is ready to swear off nursing forever until she has the opportunity to take Ava’s place with the Red Cross. This decision will take her straight into the heart of the fighting and change her life forever.
“The Angel Maker” by Alex North
Katie Shaw had a charming and easy life with big dreams and plans ahead, but everything changed after a violent stranger crossed her and her family’s path. After a brutal attack on her little brother, Katie feels guilty that she couldn’t protect him. Years later, her brother is missing and Katie knows she has to do all she can for him again.
“For Her Consideration” by Amy Spalding
After a tough breakup, romance writer Nina Rice dreams of writing for television and making a name for herself in Los Angeles. When the out and proud Ari Fox calls her for a surprise meeting, Nina is given a unique opportunity and finds herself developing feelings for someone new for the first time in a long time.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Sky Wolf’s Call: The Gift of Indigenous Knowledge” by Eldon Yellowhorn and Kathy Lowinger
Learn about different ways of knowing and knowledge in this nonfiction book by award-winning team Eldon Yellowhorn and Kathy Lowinger as they reveal how Indigenous knowledge comes from centuries of practices, experiences, and ideas gathered by people who have a long history with the natural world. Available in print.
“The Wolf Suit” by Sid Sharp
Bellwether is unfortunately out of blackberries. Rather than tiptoe through a forest full of terrifying predators, Bellwether decides to sew himself a wolf suit. Wearing his new wolf suit he can blend in and keep himself safe. The disguise works perfectly but Bellwether soon realizes that hiding who he truly is may not be the way he wants to live. The book is a graphic novel, available in print.
“We are Wolves” by Katrina Nannestad
This middle-grade novel follows three Wolfskinder, German children left to fend for themselves in the final days of World War II, as they struggle to hold onto themselves and each other while surviving in the wild. Liesl, Otto and baby Mia have lost both of their parents after only a few days on the run. Responsible older sister Liesl has promised her mother she would keep her younger siblings safe. Little do they know that there are hundreds of other parentless children doing the very same thing. Available in print and as an e-book.