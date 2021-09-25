WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Beautiful Ones” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Antonina Bealieu is a socialite in the grand city of Loisail where she will be attending all of the high society events of the season in hopes of finding a suitable husband. However, Antonina is harboring a secret; she’s telekinetic. Antonina feels more and more like she’s being held back by the restraints of society, and when she meets a handsome and charismatic performer, how far will Antonina go and what will she sacrifice to discover her freedom?
“The Wolf and the Woodsman” by Ava Reid
Evike is an ordinary young woman living in a magical pagan village. As the only one without any visible powers, Evike is an outcast and mistrusted by the other townspeople. When the Holy Order of Woodsmen come to claim a pagan girl for a bloody sacrifice, Evike is quickly betrayed by her fellow villagers. When disaster befalls the Woodsmen and Evike once they leave the village, Evike must form an unlikely alliance to overthrow her oppressors.
“Black Water Sister” by Zen Cho
Jessamyn Teoh is under a lot of stress. She’s broke, jobless, and is suddenly hearing a voice in her head. Jess eventually realizes she’s a medium and is hearing the voice of her dead grandmother, who in life was a famous medium and avatar of a mysterious deity called the Black Water Sister. Now Jess is caught up in her grandmother’s plot for revenge against a shady business magnate, and her grandmother’s spirit is exerting ever greater control over her body. Will she be able to reclaim her body and her destiny from her grandmother’s vengeful spirit?
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney
The latest from the author of the beloved “Normal People,” this coming-of-age story explores what it’s like to long for simplicity while growing up in an age of climate change and political extremism. Four 30-somethings struggle to achieve what once was considered a successful life — a career, love, owning a home — while civilization is on the brink of collapse.
“Books Promiscuously Read: Reading as a Way of Life” by Heather Cass White
This work of nonfiction serves as a reminder that reading should be pleasurable. White eschews the concept of assigning a moral value to reading or reading the books one is “supposed” to read in favor of reading as an enjoyable experience that shapes our perspectives.
“The Guide” by Peter Heller
Fans of adventure, suspense, and Heller’s previous beloved work, “The River,” will enjoy this chilling mystery. Jack is offered the chance to be a guide in the beautiful and remote fishing resort known as Kingfisher Lodge, a pristine spot protected from the viruses that plague the less privileged. Jack soon discovers that the idyllic spot may actually be a cover for something dark and sinister.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Kamala Harris Rooted in Justice” by Nikki Grimes & Laura Freeman
Eve is furious, hurt and shocked when a classmate tells her that girls can’t be presidents. Her mother responds by telling her the story of Kamala Harris’s path towards the White House. Rooted in justice, activism, courage and determination, Kamala’s story gives Eve the tools and resilience to stand up for herself and not back down to others outdated words. Written before Kamala Harris was elected VP, this book is an example of how our stories are still unfolding and how children see themselves and their potential in this moment in history.
“Were I Not a Girl, The Inspiring and True Story of Dr. James Barry” by Lisa Robinson and Lauren Simkin Berke
Conversations and vocabulary on gender identity and pronouns are new to mainstream kids literature but these are not new experiences for those who are nonbinary. Dr. James Barry’s story takes us back in history giving foundation and perspective on the human experience of claiming the correct gender is not a new phenomenon but rather one that is now becoming safer to disclose and be open about.
“Black Boy Joy” edited by Kwame Mbalia
A collection of essays by 17 Black male and nonbinary authors sharing their stories, poetry and comics that exemplify the power of Black joy and the celebration of Black boyhood. Stories to inspire, connect and remind kids that joy is a superpower. A great introduction to authors to look up and read more from. Edited by Kwame Mbalia who is the New York Times bestselling author of the Tristan Strong series.