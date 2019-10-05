WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Small Houses (Great Houses)” by Editors of Fine Homebuilding
Say goodbye to overpriced “McMansions” because small homes are in. Easier to maintain and more affordable, this book features a collection of small homes that are big on charm, style and quality and offer all types of exciting possibilities and energy efficiencies to mesh with and improve your lifestyle.
“Small Houses” by Editors of Fine Homebuilding
In this collection of small houses, the authors look at houses both new and remodeled, traditional and modern, urban and rural. These houses exude as much style as homes many times their square footage and are as big as they need to be to fit the lifestyles of the people who live in them.
“The Book of Small Home Plans” by Design America Inc.
So you’re ready to start building. This book contains more than 360 home plans under 1200 square feet including cottages, cabins and tiny houses. It also includes ideas on how to maximize your living space with strategic organization and decorating.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“This Storm: A Novel” by James Ellroy
It is January 1942. Torrential rainstorms hit Los Angeles, and a body is unearthed in Griffith Park. The cops rate it a routine, but they’re grievously wrong. It’s a summons to misalliance and all the spoils of a brand-new war.
“The One: A Novel” by John Marrs
A simple DNA test is all it takes. Just a quick mouth swab and soon you’ll be matched with your perfect partner — the one you’re genetically made for. Now five very different people have received the notification that they’ve been “Matched.” They’re each about to meet their one true love. But “happily ever after” isn’t guaranteed for everyone. Because even soul mates have secrets.
“The Nickel Boys: A Novel” by Colson Whitehead
In this follow-up to “The Underground Railroad,” Colson Whitehead brilliantly dramatizes another strand of American history through the story of two boys sentenced to a hellish reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida. Based on the real story of a reform school in Florida that operated for 111 years and warped the lives of thousands of children.