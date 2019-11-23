WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Thanksgiving” by Janet Evanovich
When Megan Murphy discovered a floppy-eared rabbit gnawing on the hem of her skirt, she intended to give its owner a piece of her mind, but Dr. Patrick Hunter was so attractive she decided to cook him Thanksgiving dinner instead.
“Thanksgiving Night” by Richard Bausch
With his 75-year-old mother drunk and threatening to jump off the roof, his elderly relatives tormenting him, his worries about his bookstore and his wife’s students causing problems, Will Butterfield doesn’t know if he’ll survive Thanksgiving. But then something unexpected happens and the entire clan learns they all have something to be thankful for.
“A Catered Thanksgiving” by Isis Crawford
Whipping up Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful for anyone especially when the turkey mysteriously blows up killing Monty, the family patriarch. With everyone harboring their own cornucopia of secrets, discovering who wanted Monty dead won’t be easy. With a snowstorm trapping everyone inside, the culprit needs to be caught before the leftovers and the chances of surviving a killer run out.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Beyond a Reasonable Stout” by Ellie Alexander
A murder takes place in the Bavarian-style town of Leavenworth, Wash. This cozy mystery contains lots of beer and local appeal, making it ideal reading for the tryptophan-induced laziness of the holiday season. This is the third book in the “Sloan Krause Mystery Series.”
“Hollow Kingdom” by Kira Jane Buxton
Set in a post-Apocalyptic Seattle, this book is narrated by an irreverent crow with a love for mankind and man-made things, like Cheetos and television. As humanity crumbles, animals band together in an attempt to save humans from themselves. Don’t read it while eating.
“Red, White, and Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston
This title is an enemies-to-lovers romance where the son of the first woman president of the United States falls in love with the prince of Wales. Set in a slightly alternative present, this spicy LGBTQ+ love story is an attainable fantasy of a world that is just a little bit more inclusive.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Cutting-Edge Space Tourism” by Kevin Kurtz
From the moon to Mars, regular people may be visiting space someday soon. Find out the spacecraft they may travel in and the places they might stay in space. In this book, you’ll discover the cutting-edge techniques and technologies on space tourism.
“Butterfly Yellow” by Thanhha Lai
In the final days of the Vietnam War, Hïang takes her little brother, Linh, to the airport, determined to find a way to safety in America. In a split second, Linh is ripped from her arms and Hïang is left behind in the war-torn country. Six years later, Hïang makes it to America — searching, finding and reuniting with Linh only to realize he doesn’t remember her, their family or Vietnam, her heart is crushed. A moving and lyrical historical novel that explores family, friendship, hope and survival.
“Bird Count” by Susan Edwards Richmond
Ava and her mother carefully participate in the Christmas Bird Count as part of a team of citizen scientists. Ava eagerly identifies and counts the birds she observes in different habitats near their home. Included in “Bird Count” are facts about birding and why the Christmas Bird Count is important.