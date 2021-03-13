LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Together in a Sudden Strangeness: America’s Poets Respond to the Pandemic” by Alice Quinn
107 poets contributed poems to this collection, compiled by former “New Yorker” poetry editor and recent former director of the Poetry Society of America, Alice Quinn. This work does not seek to find meaning from the darkness that has been this past year of living with COVID-19, but the poets, from Julia Alvarez to Matthew Zapruder, offer healing, beauty and catharsis.
“How We Live Now: Scenes from the Pandemic” by Bill Hayes
Acclaimed New York City author and photographer Bill Hayes presents essays and on-the-street photos of New York during the first lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. By contrasting pre-pandemic photos of various spots with photos of empty or reimaged spaces during the earliest phases of the pandemic, Hayes captured the city that never sleeps during an unforgettable time when the city truly was in hibernation.
“Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live” by Nicholas A. Christakis
Living through plague is an experience central to human existence, even though it is unknown territory for most humans alive today. Through the lens of multiple disciplines, bestselling author, sociologist, physician and public health expert Nicholas A. Christakis looks at historical epidemics in comparison to our current pandemic. This book gives an overview of impacts thus far, and what the future impacts of this world-wide health crisis may be.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Not Forgotten” by Angela Byrne
In 1920’s Ireland, a whirlwind romance ends in pain, heartbreak and poverty for one young woman. This pain will echo down through generations. This is the story of the Irish diaspora into the United States and further afield; the lives, loves and losses of thousands who left their Irish homes and families behind to seek a better life abroad.
“Birthright” by A. Roger Ekich
This is the true story of James Annesley, the presumptive heir of five aristocratic titles who was kidnapped at the age of 12 and sold into indentured servitude in America where he toiled for 12 years before escaping and returning to Ireland to reclaim his title. This is the story that inspired Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, “Kidnapped.”
“The Darkling Bride” by Laura Anderson
The Gallagher family has called Deeprath Castle home for 700 years. Nestled in the Wicklow Mountains of Ireland, the estate is now slated to become a public trust and book lover Carragh Ryan is hired to inventory the historic library. But after meeting Viscount Aiden Gallagher she knows the task will be more challenging than she first thought. Ghosts, murder, and intrigue await Carragh as she falls head over bookends for the viscount.