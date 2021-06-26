NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“How to Raise a Feminist Son” by Sonora Jha
A love letter to her own son and to parents raising their own young men. This book follows the struggles and triumphs of one single, immigrant mother of color to raise an American feminist son. From teaching consent to counteracting problematic messages from the media, well-meaning family, and the culture at large, the author offers an empowering honest insight and actionable advice.
“You Are Your Best Thing” edited by Tarana Burke and Brene Brown
What begins as a text between Tarana Burke and Dr. Brené Brown leads to the two of them teaming up to bring together a dynamic group of Black writers, organizers, artists, academics and cultural figures to discuss the topics the two have dedicated their lives to understanding and teaching: vulnerability and shame resilience.
“We Are Here: Visionaries of Color Transforming the Art World” by Jasmin Hernandez
It is hard to look away from this book and the vibrant visual invitation it offers. It is a testament to the brave, vibrant, inclusive, creative, vulnerable, honest and bold expressive nature of art. Art is communication, art is its own language and the telling of history, culture, personality, rage, trauma and joy. Art is everything.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Lost Cat” by Roger Mader
Check out this picture book about Slipper the cat, who in the chaos of his family moving, is accidentally left behind. Join Slipper as he sets out to find a new family and home that’s just right for him.
“Three Stories You Can Read to Your Cat” by Sarah Swan Miller
Did you know cats love being read to? Curl up with your feline friend and read them this book designed for beginning readers featuring stories about rainy days, yummy bugs and the cat’s idea of a perfect day.
“Claws for Concern” by Miranda James
In this adult fiction novel, Charlie Harris and his cat, Diesel, are caught up in a cold case that’s rapidly heating up! It’s up to Charlie and Diesel to solve a decades old mystery and uncover a killer who’s already too close to home.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“How to Find a Princess: Runaway Royals” by Alyssa Cole
This LGBTQIA+ romantic comedy with neurodivergent representation is the second book in Cole’s Runaway Royals series. Makeda Hicks learns the life-changing news that she might be a royal in this queer retelling of the story of Anastasia.
“Legends of the North Cascades” by Jonathan Evison
Two storylines, past and present, intertwine in this back-to-the-land work of literary fiction. Struggling with PTSD, Iraq war veteran Dave Cartwright decides to move himself and his 7-year-old daughter, Bella, to live in the wilderness off the grid in the Pacific Northwest.
“The Disappearing Act” by Catherine Steadman
Set in Los Angeles during pilot season, this psychological thriller features Mia Eliot, a British starlet who has a roster of period dramas under her belt. She moves to Los Angeles in hopes of making it big, but when a new friend goes missing, and it turns out that Mia was the last person to see her, Mia’s goals are upended as she tries to clear her name and uncover the truth.