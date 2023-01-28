NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Miles Morales: Stranger Tides” by Justin Reynolds

In this graphic novel, Miles Morales thinks he just may be getting used to this being Spider-Man thing. But when Spider-Man is invited to a launch for a brand-new video game, things go sideways fast. A new villain named the Stranger quickly emerges as anyone who plays the new game freezes up, and it’s up to Miles to once again save the day. Available in print.

