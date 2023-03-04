LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica
In this thrilling page turner, Nina begins to suspect something is wrong when her husband, Jake, goes missing and doesn’t come home days after their big fight. When Nina’s coworker, Lily, suspects she was the last one to see Jake before he disappeared, she confides in her own husband, Christian. Together, Lily and Christian try to hide the truth from everyone, especially Nina.
“Mr. Breakfast” by Jonathan Carroll
Completely lost after the love of his life leaves him and his career falls apart around him, Graham Patterson feels like his life has hit a dead end. Desperate for a new start and with nothing to lose, Graham plans a cross-country road trip, and along the way, a series of decisions lead him to receiving a miraculous gift: He can see in real time the different lives that are available to him. He can choose which life he wants.
“The Mitford Affair” by Marie Benedict
Benedict’s latest work of historical fiction follows the notorious Mitford sisters as they dominate the political, literary, and social scenes of 20th century England. As tensions rise and World War II draws closer, Nancy Mitford becomes more and more suspicious of her sisters’ German connections and the fascist company they begin to keep.
“Excuse Me While I Disappear” by Laurie Notaro
A laugh-out-loud, fiercely funny collection of essays on graying early, aging with a sense of humor and using both to an advantage. Known for her NYT bestselling humor memoirs, Notaro is back and funnier than ever. Maybe aging gracefully is no longer the goal but rather while having all the fun while laughing hysterically. Available in print.
“The Swedish Art of Aging Exuberantly” by Margareta Magnusson
The follow up to the international bestselling book, “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning,” takes the reader beyond the “death cleaning” and decluttering so that others don’t have to. Now unburdened by the stuff, both physical and emotional, Magnusson focuses on preparing for and understanding the process of growing old. Practical and funny, this is an invitation to age exuberantly. Available in print.
“Inciting Joy” by Ross Gay
A poet and essayist, Gay has a tender way with words in this newest book. Whether talking about trading seeds with neighbors during the pandemic lockdown and transforming every unclaimed space into a garden, or the melting away of father/son conflicts alongside the anguish of his father’s declining health that comes on suddenly with his cancer diagnosis. “Inciting Joy” redefines the reader’s understanding of even the word joy with each essay that draws all the sorrows into the room only to find that joy shows up where sorrow gathers. Available in print book, e-book and e-audio.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Perfect Storm” by Sebastian Junger
October 1991. It was “the perfect storm” — a tempest that may happen only once in a century — a nor’easter created by so rare a combination of factors that it could not possibly have been worse. Creating waves 10 stories high and winds of 120 mph, the storm whipped the sea to inconceivable levels few people on Earth have ever witnessed. Few, except the six-man crew of the Andrea Gail, a commercial fishing boat tragically headed toward its hellish center.
“Weather” by Storm Dunlop
Storm Dunlop explains what weather is and how it differs from climate, discussing what causes weather, and how we measure it. Analyzing the basic features and properties of the atmosphere, he shows how these are directly related to the weather experienced on the ground, and to specific weather phenomena and extreme weather events.
“Natural Disaster” by Ginger Zee
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee opens up about her lifelong battle with crippling depression, her romances that range from misguided to dangerous, and her tumultuous professional path. This cyclone of stories may sound familiar to some — it’s just that Ginger’s personal tempests happened while she was covering some of the most devastating storms in recent history, including a ferocious tornado that killed a legend in the meteorology field.