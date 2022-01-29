WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Alone in Antarctica: The First Woman to Ski Solo Across the Southern Ice” by Felicity Aston
It’s hard to imagine what it would like to be truly alone in today’s technologically advanced society, where communication and information are never far out of reach. Aston doesn’t have to imagine that kind of loneliness. She lived it for two months as she became the first woman and only the third person ever to cross country ski across Antarctica. The journey pushed her to extremes, not only physical but mental as well, and her inspirational saga shows us that to be human is not only to be resilient, but also to be vulnerable.
“Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition” by Buddy Levy
Discover the true story of the Greely Expedition, one of the most harrowing adventures to be recorded in all of polar exploration. In 1881, Greely and his crew set out to explore the last region unmarked on global maps, the Arctic Circle. The crew confronted every possible challenge as they attempted to explore one of the most remote and unrelenting environments on the planet. Throughout their trials, Greely and his crew cling desperately to life as they struggle to return home to friends and family who refuse to give up on them.
“Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World” by Andrea Pitzer
Extensively researched, nearly to the point of reenactment, Pitzer’s nonfiction survival tale of 16th century Dutch explorer William Barents accurately captures what an arctic expedition would have been like at the time. From the art of celestial navigation to the effect that temperatures 20 degrees below zero can have on the human body, Pitzer went to great lengths to ensure the reader feels as though they are experiencing Barents’ triumphs and tragedies along with him and his 16-man crew in one of the most extreme environments on the planet.