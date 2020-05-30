Whitman County Library
“Gump and Co.,” by Winston Groom
Forrest Gump returns in the long-awaited sequel to the book that won over our hearts, spawned a six-time Oscar-winning movie and captured a generation. Forrest is now a little older, a little wiser and a father trying to do the best he can while twisting the nose of history in the utterly comic way that can only be Forrest Gump.
“The Invited,” by Jennifer McMahon
This is a chilling ghost story with a twist; it tells the tale of a couple who don’t simply move into a haunted house, they inadvertently build it using materials found in old school houses, farm houses and buildings that, for three generations, have been places where the females in one family have mysteriously died.
“Wyoming Slaughter,” by William W. Johnstone
Cotton Pickens is the most unlikely sheriff on the frontier. So when the Women’s Temperance Society decides that the town of Doubtful is going dry and its ladies of the evenings must pack their bags, all hell breaks loose and it’s up to the sheriff to lay down the law if the law doesn’t lay him down first.
Latah County Library District
These titles are available through the library’s digital Overdrive collection.
“Something to Talk About,” by Meryl Wilsner
In this LGBTQIA+ debut romance, actress and showrunner, Jo, and her assistant, Emma, become a tabloid headline when the two are caught being cozy on the red carpet. As they respond “no comment” to the public, privately they acknowledge a mutual attraction. Will rumor become reality? With well-written characters and palpable chemistry, this book is a hot summer read.
“The Jane Austen Society,” by Natalie Jenner
Set in post-war Chawton, the English village that houses the final residence of Jane Austen, this character-driven, historical-fiction, debut novel follows an unlikely group of people who band together to preserve Austen’s legacy in their town. With characters and drama channeling Austen’s own novels, lovers of literature will find this book charming.
“Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,” by James Nestor
Nothing could be easier than breathing, an act we perform unconsciously every moment of the day, and yet Nestor informs us we are likely doing it wrong. In this nonfiction work, the author, a science journalist, shares his own personal experiences and explores the work of pulmonologists and other breathing experts to support his claim that breathing correctly is a life-changing power.