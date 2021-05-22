WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Buddha in the Attic,” by Julie Otsuka
This novel is a follow-up to “When the Emperor Was Divine,” and tells the story of a group of young women brought from Japan to San Francisco as “picture brides” nearly a century ago. Follow these women through uncertainty, excitement, hardship, motherhood and all the experiences that make this novel a thoroughly captivating experience.
“Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan
This funny debut novel is about three super-rich, pedigreed Chinese families and the gossip and drama that occurs when the heir to one of the most massive fortunes in Asia brings home his American-born Chinese girlfriend to the wedding of the century.
“A River of Stars: A Novel” by Vanessa Hua
Hua’s debut novel is about motherhood, immigration and identity: A pregnant Chinese woman makes her way to California to stake her own claim on the American dream.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Channel Kindness” by Lady Gaga and the Born This Way Foundation
Individually and collectively, these stories prove that kindness not only saves lives but builds community. Lady Gaga has always believed in the importance of being yourself, being kind to yourself and being kind to others, no matter who they are or where they come from. Through the years, she has collected stories of kindness, bravery and resilience from young people all over the world. (Available as print book, e-book, e-audio)
“Every Body Looking” by Candice Iloh
Rare is a book that leads you so deeply into the emotional experience, processing and transformation of a person. You may read this book and find yourself walking in Ada’s shoes, coming close to knowing her pain, anguish, anxiety alongside her perseverance to find her own path forward despite trauma and expectations weighing her down. (Available as print book, e-book, e-audio)
“Punching the Air” by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam
We all know the power of books to transport us and deepen our understanding of other people’s lives, but for a book to viscerally put you into someone else’s experience through such vulnerable and powerful writing is life changing. Find yourself in the room with Amal and broken with the injustice that is not singular in this story but representative of a pandemic that targets Black men and boys at such exponential numbers. (Available as print book, e-book, e-audio)
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Whisper Down the Lane” by Clay McLeod Chapman
This horror novel, inspired by the Satanic Panic, is split into two narratives: the modern day, fairly normal adult life of Richard, and young Sean’s childhood in the 1980s. As his past begins to haunt him, Richard must reconcile with the lies he told when he was Sean.
“Mother May I” by Joshilyn Jackson
A psychological thriller that explores the themes of mother-daughter relationships. In it, Bree finds herself seeming haunted by an old woman dressed in black. When Bree’s infant son vanishes, she realizes she’s willing to do anything to get him back, including enacting terrible revenge on behalf of the old woman.
“The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth
Told in split perspectives by twins Fern and Rose, this thriller has not one but two unreliable narrators. The two sisters have always protected each other and kept each other’s secrets, even when one of those secrets is very dark. Fern, a neurodiverse librarian, goes to extreme lengths to try to repay Rose’s kindness.