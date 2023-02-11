WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT

“Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood

Bee Königswasser lives by a simple code: What would Marie Curie do? If NASA offered her the lead on a neuroengineering project, Marie would accept without hesitation. But the mother of modern physics never had to co-lead with Levi Ward, who made his feelings toward Bee very clear in grad school. But when her equipment starts to go missing and the staff ignore her, Bee could swear she sees Levi softening into an ally, backing her plays, seconding her ideas.

Tags

Recommended for you