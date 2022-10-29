LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Where We End & Begin” by Jane Igharo
In this second chance romance, Dunni returns to Nigeria for a wedding and is reunited with her high school boyfriend, Obinna, for the first time since she left the country for college in the United States. Though it has been 12 years and she is now engaged to another man, Dunni still feels a connection to Obinna.
“Ghost Eaters” by Clay McLeod Chapman
Clay McLeod Chapman’s latest horror novel follows Erin as her world gets turned upside down by the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend, Silas. After a friend offers her a way to communicate with the dead, a grieving Erin decides she needs closure, but Silas isn’t the only ghost that begins to haunt her.
“Jacqueline in Paris” by Ann Mah
Perfect for fans of biographical fiction, this novel follows a young Jacqueline Bouvier as she arrives in Paris in 1949 for her college year abroad. From her shared apartment, Jacqueline falls in love with Paris, but is also surprised to learn how France’s occupation and World War II still haunt the city around her.
“The Wild” by Owen Laukkanen
Dawn knows she isn’t a bad person, she’s just made some bad choices recently. Now she must face the consequences of those mistakes when her parents ship her off to a wilderness boot camp with a bunch of other troubled youth to learn important “life lessons.” Available in print.
“Dead Flip” by Sara Farizan
Growing up, Sam, Cori and Maz were the best of friends. Now it’s 1992, Sam has been missing for five years, Cori hides her true feelings behind the veneer of a perfect, popular queen-bee and Maz buries his past beneath the parties he attends. When Sam suddenly reappears, the three friends must confront their pasts and their secrets if they have any hope of survival. Available in print.
“Brown & Friends — Trick or Treat Yourself” by Jenne Simon
You may recognize “Brown & Friends” from your mobile messenger app, but now you can read all about them in this helpful Halloween guidebook. Featuring cute illustrations and spooky humor, the Line Friends tackle everything from picking out the perfect costume, to pulling off the perfect trick. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Home Before Dark” by Riley Sager
Maggie Holt doesn’t believe the ghostly tales of Baneberry Hall written in her father’s bestselling book, “House of Horrors.” But when she inherits the infamous Victorian estate after her father’s death and begins renovation, strange experiences cause her to believe there may be more chilling truth in her father’s book than she’d thought.
“The Breakdown” by B. A. Paris
Cass is having a hard time since the night she saw the car in the woods on the winding rural road in the middle of a downpour with the woman sitting inside — the woman who was killed. Since then, she’s been forgetting every little thing.
“The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware
When new nanny Rowan Caine arrives at Heatherbrae House, she is smitten — by the luxurious “smart” home fitted with all modern conveniences, by the beautiful Scottish Highlands, and by this picture-perfect family. What she doesn’t know is that she’s stepping into a nightmare of eerie occurrences.