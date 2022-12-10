NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Reverse Mentoring: Removing Barriers and Building Belonging in the Workplace” by Patrice Gordon

Typically mentoring is seen as something done by a senior employee or leader in order to teach and guide a less experienced person. In “Reverse Mentoring,” Gordon shifts the relationship 180 where a leader leans into their vulnerability and amplifies and learns from an underrepresented employee. Available in print.

Tags

Recommended for you