WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“American Moonshot” by Douglas Brinkley
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing by checking out this vivid and enthralling book that returns to the year 1960 to take a fresh look at the space program, President JFK’s inspiring challenge and America’s race to the moon.
“One Giant Leap” by Charles Fisherman
When JFK announced to Congress he planned to land a man on the moon by 1970, no one was more surprised than the scientists and engineers at NASA. This book tells the inside story of the men and women who had less than a decade to invent space travel.
“Apollo 8” by Jeffrey Kluger
This is the story of the mission that gave us our first glimpse of the far side of the moon, the first earth-rise and the first re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere following a flight to deep space. It was the mission that gave NASA the confidence to believe they could actually put a man on the moon.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Dichotomy of Leadership” by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin
From the authors of Extreme Ownership, comes a book that digs into the challenges leaders face of finding balance between opposing forces. With brutal honesty, the authors break down the truth behind effective leadership in amazing detail. Addressing issues like when to lead and when to follow, when to aggressively maneuver and when to be prudent, this a great read for team leaders looking to step up their game and take their team to the next level.
“This Much Country” by Kristin Knight Pace, CD-book
A memoir. Unknowingly, Pace began a life-transforming journey when she agreed to dog sit for a friend in Alaska over the winter. The rugged land mesmerized her and before long she too was mushing. She couldn’t have foreseen how what started as a winter trip would turn into a lifestyle and lead her to the Iditarod, a thousand-mile sled dog race through harsh wilderness.
“The Familiars” by Stacey Hall
Inspired by the Pendle Witch Trials of Lancashire, England, in 1612, Fleetwood leads a charmed life as the lady of a great manor. But her gilded life is marred with loss: she has not successfully carried a child to term, and she feels the pressure from all sides to produce an heir. She employs Alice, a local tavern girl and midwife to the villagers, to assist her in her latest pregnancy. When Alice is accused of witchcraft along with a dozen others, only Fleetwood has the power and inclination to uncover the truth.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Beneath the Tamarind Tree: A Story of Courage, Family, and the Lost Schoolgirls of Boko Haram” by Isha Sesay
In “Beneath the Tamarind Tree,” Isha Sesay tells this story as no one else can. Originally from Sierra Leone, Sesay led CNN’s Africa reporting for more than a decade, and she was on the front lines for this story. With unprecedented access to a group of girls who made it home, she follows the journeys of Priscilla, Saa and Dorcas in a tale of sisterhood and survival.
“A Beginner’s Guide to the End: Practical Advice for Living Life and Facing Death” by Dr. BJ Miller and Shoshana Berger
This book offers everything from step-by-step instructions for how to do your paperwork and navigate the healthcare system to answers to questions you might be afraid to ask your doctor. There are also lessons for survivors, like how to shut down a loved one’s social media accounts, clean out the house and write a great eulogy. A detailed-oriented guide to the most universal of experiences.
“In the Valley of the Noble Beyond: In Search of the Sasquatch” by John Zada
Teeming with nature writing and a driving narrative that takes us through the forests and into the valleys of a remote and seldom visited region, “In the Valleys of the Noble Beyond” sheds light on what our decades-long pursuit of the Sasquatch tells us about ourselves and invites us to welcome wonder for the unknown back into our lives.