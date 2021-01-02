LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design” by Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt
This nonfiction work, from the creators of the popular 99% Invisible podcast, zooms in to look at the elements of design that we pass daily without notice. The history and meaning behind hidden infrastructure and design curiosities are explored in depth.
“Be My Guest: Reflections on Food, Community, and the Meaning of Generosity” by Priya Basil
This book of essays is a meditation on what it means to be a host and a guest. Basil takes a philosophical look at the act of preparing food for someone and discusses sharing food with loved ones as a healing act of generosity.
“Ex Libris: 100+ Books to Read and Reread” by Michiko Kakutani
In a series of essays, Kakutani, a Pulitzer Prize-winning literary critic and former chief book critic of The New York Times, lovingly shares books that have shaped her life. This work is a celebration of reading that illuminates both classic and contemporary works of literature.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“I Liked My Life” by Abby Fabiashi
Maddy is a devoted stay-at-home wife and mother, host of excellent parties, giver of excellent gifts and the cornerstone of her family … that is until she commits suicide, leaving her husband and teenage daughter reeling. Maddy isn’t ready to leave her family, however. Watching from beyond she tries to find the perfect replacement for herself, a woman with a tragedy all her own.
“The Lost Letter” by Jillian Cantor
It is the year 1938 in Austria, and Kristoff is a young apprentice to a master Jewish stamp engraver who goes missing during Kristallnacht. Now Kristoff must work side by side with Elena, his beloved master’s daughter, to send underground messages and forged papers to the resistance as they fall in love during the brutal chaos of war. Forty years later, Kristoff’s daughter finds his love letters to Elena that tell a tale of passion and tragedy that spans the decades.
“Behind Her Eyes” by Sarah Pinborough
Louise is a single mom, and secretary caught in a modern-day rut. On a rare night out, she meets a handsome stranger and they share a smoldering kiss. Louise is thrilled until Monday morning, when she meets her new and very married boss — the man from the bar. She is thrilled again when she is befriended by a woman she really likes, until she realizes it’s her new boss’s wife. But something’s not quite right with this marriage, and as Louise is drawn further and further into their orbit she discovers just how far a person will go to protect their marriage’s secrets.