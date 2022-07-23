WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY

“The Devil and the Dark Water’’ by Stuart Turton

It’s 1634 and Samuel Pipps, the world’s greatest detective, is being transported to Amsterdam to be executed for a crime he may or may not have committed. Traveling with him is his loyal bodyguard, Arent Hayes, determined to prove his friend innocent. No sooner are they out to sea, devilry begins to blight the voyage.

