“The Devil and the Dark Water’’ by Stuart Turton
It’s 1634 and Samuel Pipps, the world’s greatest detective, is being transported to Amsterdam to be executed for a crime he may or may not have committed. Traveling with him is his loyal bodyguard, Arent Hayes, determined to prove his friend innocent. No sooner are they out to sea, devilry begins to blight the voyage.
“Grania: She-King of the Irish Seas” by Morgan Llywelyn
As Grania rises as her clan’s unofficial head and breadwinner and learns to love, she enters a lifelong struggle against the English forces of Queen Elizabeth, who intend to destroy Grania’s piracy and shipping empire. But Grania, aided by Tigernan, her faithful (and secretly adoring) lieutenant, has no choice but to fight back. The story of her life is the story of Ireland’s fight for solidarity and survival.
“The Desert and the Sea” by Michael Scott Moore
Michael Scott Moore, a journalist and the author of “Sweetness and Blood,” incorporates personal narrative and rigorous investigative journalism in this profound and revelatory memoir of his three-year captivity by Somali pirates. Moore brilliantly weaves his own experience as a hostage with the social, economic, religious, and political factors creating it.
“The Tale of the Whale” by Karen Swann
A child meets a whale and together they embark on a wonderful journey across the ocean. They explore the wonders of the ocean, but on the way encounter the terrible state of plastic pollution, choking the whale’s ocean home. Determined and inspired to help their new friend, the child returns home to try and help the whale save his marine home. Available as a print book.
“Northwind” by Gary Paulsen
From the master of survival stories comes a new tale about a boy’s struggle for survival along a treacherous coastline set centuries in the past. When a deadly plague spreads amongst his small fishing camp, an orphan named Leif is forced to take to the water in a cedar canoe. He flees northward following a wild, fjord-riddled shore. Available as a print book.
“Max Axiom and the Society of Super Scientists — Ocean Plastic Problem” by Elizabeth Pagel-Hogan
Plastic is a big problem in the oceans, but how did we get there, and why does it matter? In this nonfiction graphic novel, Max Axiom and the Society of Super Scientists are on a mission to find out. Using their super powers and amazing brain powers, Max and their team will break down this complex environmental issue into an exciting, fact-filled adventure. Available as a print book.
“The Ghosts of Rose Hill” by R. M. Romero
Written in verse, this magical romance tells the story of Ilana Lopez, an aspiring violinist who is sent to live with her aunt in Prague. Ilana is surprised to meet a ghost named Benjamin in a forgotten Jewish cemetery, but eventually learns the truth of how he became bound to the enchanted city. Available in print format.
“You’ve Reached Sam” by Dustin Thao
In Dustin Thao’s debut young adult novel, Julie Clarke’s life is turned upside down when her boyfriend, Sam, dies unexpectedly. Desperate to hear his voice again, Julie tries to listen to the voicemail recording on his cell phone again, only to find Sam answering her call. Available in both print and audio formats, and as an ebook.
“Gideon Green in Black and White” by Katie Henry
At 16, Gideon Green thought he retired from being the locally famous boy detective, but when Lily shows at his door with a case, he can’t turn it down. This comedic and heartfelt detective story follows Gideon as he tries to balance his pursuit of the truth with the different relationships in his life. Available in print format.