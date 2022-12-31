LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT

“White Horse” by Erika T. Wurth

In Wurth’s debut novel, Kari James desperately tries to ignore her past and the questions that still haunt her by spending her time at the White Horse, a Denver bar. After receiving her mother’s old bracelet, Kari begins to see visions of not only her mother, but another disturbing creature as well.

