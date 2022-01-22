WHITMAN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
“March: Book 1” by John Lewis, art by Nate Powell
This graphic novel details the first-hand account of the famous activist’s lifelong struggle for civil and human rights. Book 1 spans his youth in Alabama, his life-altering meeting with Martin Luther King Jr. and his role in the birth of the Nashville Student Movement.
“The Last Thing You Surrender” by Leonard Pitts Jr.
Pulitzer prize-winning journalist turned novelist, Pitts’ latest work of historical fiction is sure to impact you beyond the final page. Set during World War II, Pitts weaves together the narratives of multiple characters, from an affluent white Marine who is wracked with guilt and captured by the Japanese, to a young Black woman, widowed in Pearl Harbor, but who finds unexpected opportunity and a dangerous friendship in a segregated Alabama shipyard. Set against a backdrop of violent racial conflict at home and abroad, the book explores the powerful moral struggles of individuals from a divided nation.
“Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho
This book takes on all questions, large and small, insensitive and taboo, that many white Americans find themselves too afraid to ask, yet which all Americans need the answers to, now more than ever. With an open heart and boundless generosity, Acho explains concepts such as white privilege, cultural appropriation, and “reverse racism” all in his own compassionate words. He only asks for a reader’s curiosity, with the hopes that together we can all join the antiracist fight.
NEiLL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Noor” by Nnedi Okorafor
Nnedi Okorafor is a Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy award-winning author. Her books are inspired by her Nigerian heritage and frequent trips to Africa. In “Noor,” we are introduced to Anwuli Okwudili who prefers to be called AO. To her, these initials have always stood for Artificial Organism. AO was not expected to live when born with a differently abled body. Yet instead of viewing her strange body the way the world views it, AO embraces all that she is: a woman with body augmentations. Available as a print book.
“We Are the Brennans” by Tracey Lange
This book explores lingering impact of shame and healing power of love in the story of a family torn apart by secrets following a drunk driving accident that brings Sunday Brennan home to recover. The return is challenging as she has been gone for five years, having left with little explanation. As Sunday heals and finds her way back to her life with her family, the secrets that have been kept for generations are also causing more and more harm. Available as a print book, eBook and eAudio.
“Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel
Set during World War II, six young flight nurses join the elite Medical Air Evacuation Transport Squadron after Pearl Harbor is attacked. A sweeping historical novel that addresses the inequity of women risking their lives and serving during this war while being compensated poorly and with little opportunities for advancement or recognition. They become known as the “Flying Angels” bound together by this experience as they serve as bravely and tirelessly as the men they rescue on the front lines. Available as a print book.