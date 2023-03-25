LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“All Hallows” by Christopher Golden
Set in 1980s Massachusetts, this thriller centers on two families who are beginning to unravel. On Halloween night, four children who do not belong in the neighborhood are joining in on the trick-or-treating, children who are terrified of The Cunning Man. Dressed in old costumes and faded makeup, the children beg for protection because The Cunning Man is on his way.
“VenCo” by Cherie Dimaline
After learning that she’s about to be evicted from the Toronto apartment she shares with her grandmother, Lucky St. James begins to hear a mysterious and otherworldly sound coming through the walls. While she is aware of the indigenous magic of her ancestors, she doesn’t realize that what she finds connects her to witches and magic all across the continent.
“Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
Despite her impending divorce, Nisha Cantor is determined to maintain her rich and glamorous lifestyle. Meanwhile, Sam Kemp is at the lowest point in her life until one thing changes everything. Sam accidentally grabs Nisha’s gym bag and after trying on her six-inch red heels, Sam’s shocked at the change that comes with literally walking in someone else’s shoes.
“Bhai for Now” by Maleeha Siddiqui
An unforgettable Muslim family is at the core of this modern retelling of the classic “Parent Trap” story. Ashar is busy playing ice hockey, studying for the best grades, and hanging out with friends. Shaheer and his father are always moving for his dad’s work, and all he wants is a place that feels like home. When Ashar and Shaheer meet, it’s like looking in a mirror and they quickly realize they’re twins separated at birth. Available in print.
“Zara’s Rules for Finding Hidden Treasure” by Hena Khan
Zara loves riding her bike with friends, so when her shiny brand-new bike goes missing from the park, she’s crushed. After her parents insist she earn the money for another one herself, Zara’s determined to start a business. But getting a new business started is harder than Zara first thought. Zara’s starting to get discouraged when she and her friend Naomi finally come up with the perfect idea: The Treasure Wagon, a roving garage sale that unloads knickknacks from the Saleem family basement and makes money all at once. Available in print.
“Stand Up! 10 Mighty Women Who Made a Change” by Brittney Cooper
From Brittney Cooper, a leading Black feminist voice of our time, comes a nonfiction collection of 10 historic female figures who changed the world by standing up for what’s right. Learn more about historic activists like Ruby Bridges to contemporary change makers like Bree Newsome. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Betrayal” by Aaron Allston
This is the era of Luke Skywalker’s legacy: the Jedi Master has unified the order into a cohesive group of powerful Jedi Knights. However, as this era begins, planetary interests threaten to disrupt this time of relative peace and Luke is plagued by visions of an approaching darkness.
“A Psalm for the Wild-Built” by Becky Chambers
Centuries before, robots of Panga gained self-awareness, laid down their tools and wandered en masse into the wilderness never to be seen again. They faded into myth and urban legend. Now the life of the tea monk who tells this story is upended by the arrival of a robot, there to honor the old promise of checking in. The robot cannot go back until the question of “what do people need?” is answered. But the answer to that question depends on who you ask, and how.
“One Second After” by William R. Forstchen
A story which can be all too terrifyingly real ... a story in which one man struggles to save his family and his small North Carolina town after America loses a war, in one second, a war that will send America back to the Dark Ages ... A war based upon a weapon, an Electro Magnetic Pulse. A weapon that may already be in the hands of our enemies.