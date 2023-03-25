LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT

“All Hallows” by Christopher Golden

Set in 1980s Massachusetts, this thriller centers on two families who are beginning to unravel. On Halloween night, four children who do not belong in the neighborhood are joining in on the trick-or-treating, children who are terrified of The Cunning Man. Dressed in old costumes and faded makeup, the children beg for protection because The Cunning Man is on his way.

