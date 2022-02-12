WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood
Third-year PhD candidate Olive Smith needs her best friend, Anh, to believe she is in a new relationship so Anh feels free to date a man Olive previously dated. So, when she sees Anh while working in the biology lab late one night after she told her she’d be on a date, Olive kisses the first man she sees. This man happens to be Dr. Adam Carlsen — a young professor not known for his warm personality. Olive is surprised when Adam offers to start a fake relationship with her, and even more surprised by his unyielding support and their attraction to each other. But when a science conference goes awry, threatening both their careers and the potential of a real relationship with Adam, will Olive risk her career and heart to protect his?
“XOXO” by Axie Oh
When young cello prodigy, Jenny Go, is told her cello performance lacks emotion, her uncle basically tells her to get a life. So, when she meets a handsome boy named Jaewoo in her uncle’s karaoke bar, and again on the bus that night, she decides to let him push her out of her comfort zone. But after that fun and adventurous night, he ghosts her. Three months later, when Jenny and her mother fly to Seoul to take care of her sick grandmother, she is shocked to discover Jaewoo is not only a student of the same elite arts academy she will be attending, but is also a member of XOXO — one of the most popular K-pop bands in the world. Jenny knows that as a K-pop idol, Jaewoo should not date due to the risk to his image. Will their feelings for each other tempt them to take the risk?
“Spoiler Alert” by Olivia Dade
April Whittier has hidden her fan-life from her “real life” for years. One day, she decides to be brave and post her latest cosplay as Lavinia from the TV show Gods of the Gates on Twitter. Her photo goes viral — making it a target for trolls — and she is shocked when the star of Gods of the Gates, Marcus Caster-Rupp, publicly asks her out on a date to spite those trolls. But Marcus has a secret: though doing so risks his career, he’s been publishing fanfiction under the name Book!AeneasWouldNever, and has formed a close relationship with another fanfiction writer. He realizes not long into their date that the other fanfiction writer is April, and that she has no idea Marcus is Book!AeneasWouldNever. As Marcus and April’s feelings for each other grow, will his secret blow up their relationship and his career?
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Heart of Mi Familia” by Carrie Lara
A girl with a multicultural background shares about her visits to both her grandma’s and her abuela’s house in this picture book. Learn about her family and how both sides of the family come together to celebrate her brother’s birthday. Available as a print book.
“Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott
Coco is a young girl who sets out to help her friend Bear who is being excluded by the other animals that assume because he is big he must also be mean. This picture book features warm and cozy winter-themed illustrations and teaches a valuable lesson about kindness and friendship. Available as a print book.
“Julián at the Wedding” by Jessica Love
Julián and his abuela are going to a wedding! Julián is especially excited because he is in the wedding, and gets to make a new friend named Marisol. The two of them soon set out to create some magic and mischief of their own, but when things take an unexpected turn, the pair learns that life is easier with a good friend by your side. Available as a print book.