WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Split Tooth” by Tanya Tagaq
Combining poetry and prose, myth and reality, fiction and memoir, this unique work conjures a brilliant world and an unforgettable heroine in this coming of age tale. Read about growing up indigenous in 1970s Canada, as the narrator discovers the power and strength in the world around her.
“The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones
Tracked by a mysterious entity bent on revenge, four childhood friends are running out of time. They thought that they had left behind their culture and traditions to escape their past, but they will soon discover that breaking with tradition comes at a steep and deadly price.
“Trail of Lightning” by Rebecca Roanhorse
Most of the world has drowned, but Dinétah (formerly the Navajo reservation) is flourishing as their Gods and heroes of legend once again walk the earth. But something darker is stirring. … Maggie is a monster hunter, and her most recent job sends her on the trail of a missing girl, but what she discovers about the monster stalking the Rez is worse than even she imagined.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“I’m sorry” by Michael Ian Black; illustrated by Debbie Ridpath Ohi
Potato, Flamingo and Little Girl are back in another installment of the potato picture books.This book focuses on the difficult and important topic of taking responsibility and apologizing when we’ve hurt someone. While the topic may seem serious, Black once again delivers with hilarity!
“Bloop” written by Tara Lazar; illustrated by Mike Boldt
Bloop is an alien who just happens to look like a dog. When Bloop is banished to Earth he decides the best way to rise to power is to become one of earth’s most lovable creatures: a dog. But will Bloop really fit in, or will he return to outer space?
“The rock from the sky” by Jon Klassen
Children’s book author/illustrator Jon Klassen knocks it out of the park with his latest picturebook. In this hilarious book we meet two pals and their quest to find the perfect “spot.” This book is perfect for children who are right on the cusp of early chapter books.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Please Don’t Sit on my Bed in Your Outside Clothes” by Phoebe Robinson
In Phoebe Robinson’s third memoir, written as a collection of essays written during quarantine and the global pandemic, she is honest, vulnerable, whip-smart and hilarious. Her career has spanned from stand-up comedy, podcaster, actress and now overseeing her own publishing imprint and producing and starring in multiple television shows. Available as a print book, eBook, eAudio.
“We Are Not Like Them” by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza
Told from alternating perspectives from two women, one white and the other Black with a lifelong bond of friendship. Jen and Riley’s lives have gone in different directions, one driven by career and the other a yearning for motherhood. A shooting of an unarmed Black boy leads them to a pivotal and uncomfortable reckoning of their friendship and conversations that we all need to be having. Available as a print book.
“Betty Crocker Best 100”
Betty Crocker has been leading us in the kitchen since 1921 and this cookbook celebrates 100 years with 100 of her best recipes that showcase her trusted guidance. With iconic American dishes and recipes for every occasion, this book honors an icon. Available as a print book.