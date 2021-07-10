LATAH LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Helgoland: Making Sense of the Quantum Revolution” by Carlo Rovelli
Renowned theoretical physicist, Carlo Rovelli, brings quantum theory to life in this scientific work of nonfiction. This book gains its name from the treeless island of Helgoland in the North Sea, where young German physicist Werner Heisenberg examined the mathematical structure of atoms, exposing the scientific world to the enigma of quantum mechanics.
“One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin
Seventeen-year-old Lenni is dying. So is 83-year-old Margot. The two fiery, full-of-life women become fast friends when they meet in Glasgow Princess Royal Hospital’s art class. When they notice their ages add up to 100, they decide to create a work of art for each year they have collectively lived.
“The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano” by Donna Freitas
This novel explores nine possible timelines spanning from one, life-changing decision. Rose Napolitano a professor and feminist academic, has never wanted children. Her husband Luke initially didn’t either, but has now changed his mind. This source of contention for the couple spawns many different potential futures that explore motherhood and femininity in all their beauty and pain.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Adventurer’s Son: A Memoir” by Roman Dial
In the predawn hours of July 10, 2014, a young man walked into the remote Costa Rican rainforest and never returned. Join his father, a famed adventurer in his own right, as he grapples with the question: Was he somehow responsible for his son’s fate?
“The Wild Silence” by Raynor Winn
This book is a follow up to international bestseller, “The Salt Path.” Nature holds all the answers for Raynor and her husband, Moth, who are both coming to terms with Moth’s terminal illness. They return home from a vagabond lifestyle and discover their farmhouse in the Cornish Hills is their new calling. Ultimately, “The Wild Silence” is a story of hope and triumph over despair and a luminous account of the human spirit’s connection to nature and how vital it is for us all.
“Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World” by Andrea Pitzer
Join 16th century Dutch explorers captained by William Barents as they find themselves farther north than anyone other Europeans previously recorded, trapped in a desolate landscape, surrounded by an unforgiving environment, their ability to survive one year in such a harsh landscape is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“See No Stranger” by Valarie Kaur
Written as a memoir, Valarie Kaur’s book serves as a compass and course in how to look at ourselves, our communities and society and identify what systems can be fixed and restructured and what is so harmful that must be deconstructed completely. Kaur introduces us immediately to the idea that there are no strangers, only parts of ourselves that we have not yet met in those we might consider to be opponents or strangers. Written with vulnerability, authentic experience, and from a fierce activist, lawyer and filmmaker, “See No Stranger” is the invitation to be an accomplice in dismantling racism and hate and finding space for joy and breath. The Learning Hub platform on her website is a resource for educators, book groups and readers.
“All Along You Were Blooming” and “How Far You Have Come” by Morgan Harper Nichols
Morgan Harper Nichols’ social media platform is a moment of pause to feel deeply and experience both beauty and reflection. “All Along You Were Blooming” is both a book of poetry and also inspirational thoughts on love, life, and grace. Each page invites the reader to lean in, feel seen and creates a feeling of wonder and connection. In her newest book, “How Far You Have Come,” poetry is woven between memoir and musings on beauty and courage. Her writing feels both cathartic, deeply personal and offers hope. Whatever your day or life brings, Nichols’ writing feels like a gentle salve of gentle perspective and insight.