“The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward” by Daniel H. Pink
From the bestselling author of such books as “A Whole New Mind and When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing” comes a book about the transformative power of regret. Pink uses science and true stories to explain how understanding regret can help us make smarter decisions, perform better and bring meaning to our lives.
“Daughter of the Moon Goddess” by Sue Lynn Tan
Inspired by the legend of Chang’e, Chinese goddess of the moon, Tan weaves together mythology and fantastical stories of immortals and magic to illustrate how far one woman will go for the sake of family. Xingyin grows up on the moon, unaware that her mother is keeping her existence a secret from the feared Celestial Emperor.
“The Next Ship Home: A Novel of Ellis Island” by Heather Webb
Inspired by true events, “The Next Ship Home” tells the story of two women banding together to make true the promise of America being “the land of the free.” On Ellis Island, in 1902, Francesca arrives fresh from Italy, seeking a better life in America, and Alma, an American, arrives to her first day of work at the immigration processing center. But America is not the place it has promised to be.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Sunny Makes a Splash” by Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm
Summer is over and the pool is closed, but you can still dip your toes into this cool graphic novel. Sunny isn’t looking forward to spending the summer alone while her friends are on vacation. It’s hot, she’s bored, and to make matters worse she is babysitting her younger brother. In an exciting turn of events, she’s offered a job at the local pool’s “snack shack.”
“Moonwalking” by Zetta Elliott and Lyn Miller-Lachmann
Two unlikely friends search for belonging in a city that’s not always friendly. Together, their shared love of music and art helps them navigate tough life situations at home and at school. A moving story artfully told in rhythmic pages of poetic prose interweaving the two boys’ storylines like a song with a good beat.
“Hope Wins: A collection of stories for young readers” edited by Rose Brock
When all our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic, Brock chose hope and asked her favorite authors and friends to share personal stories of life challenges and how they found hope. This collection includes stories from 22 award winning authors including Tom Angleberger, Janae Marks, Karina Yan Glaser and R.L. Stine.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURALLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Homeschooling and Working While Shaping Amazing Learners” by L.M. Preston
A guide for working parents who want to groom exceptional learners through the flexibility of homeschooling. Learn to juggle working and homeschooling your kids while maintaining your sanity.
“The Underground History of American Education” by John Taylor Gatto
Gatto invested more than 10 years of dedicated research to uncover some of the most alarming ideas and writings by the creators and advocates of mandatory attendance schooling, which show where the system came from and why it was created.
“The Importance of Being Little” by Erika Christakis
Parents of young children today are embattled. Pick the “wrong” preschool and your child won’t get into the “right” college. But our fears are misplaced, according to Yale early childhood expert Christakis. Children are powerful and inventive and the tools to reimagine their learning environment are right in front of our eyes.