LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Beekeepers: How Humans Changed the World of Bumble Bees,” by Dana L. Church
Bumblebees have a rich history that is little known to most people. In this book, young readers will learn about bumblebee and human interactions that have set a new course for these fuzzy friends. According to Scholastic Focus, “a hopeful and accessible guide to our history with these teddy bears of the insect world.”
“Climate Action: What Happened and What We Can Do,” by Seymour Simon
Check out this book for a first look at the causes, effects and possible solutions to climate change. Extreme climate emergencies are viewed through the eyes of young people worldwide. But this book is not only about the negative aspects of the problem, it is also about the hope for the future.
“Does Earth Feel?” by Marc Majewski
This sweet picture book poses 14 questions to ask about Mother Nature and our planet. With limited text and big, bold illustrations, this book will spark great conversations between caregiver and child.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Flamer,” by Mike Curato
This is Curato’s first graphic novel and it is semi-autobiographical. It’s authentic, vulnerable and relatable. It is a book that anyone can read and see themselves and others in. It voices the challenges faced by all children/teens when gender norms are restrictive and decisive. It discusses the impact of bullying and creative ways to face it as an ally or a target.
“The Magic Fish,” by Le Nguyen Trung
How do you speak your most vulnerable truth when your language lacks the vocabulary? This graphic novel (available in brink and as an e-book) weaves between a mother and son reading fairy tales aloud to each other juxtaposed with Tien finding the courage and words to come out. While real life is far from being a fairytale, the answer also lies in that realm. A brave and thoughtful book that transcends the graphic novel genre.
“We Are Not Free,” by Traci Chee
From New York Times best-selling and acclaimed author Traci Chee comes the collective account of a tight-knit group of young Nisei, second-generation Japanese American citizens, whose lives are irrevocably changed by the mass U.S. incarcerations of World War II. In a world that seems determined to hate them, these young Nisei must rally together as racism and injustice threaten to pull them apart. (Available in print, e-book and e-audio).
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
The “Septimus Heap” series, by Angie Sage
If you’ve just finished the Harry Potter series and you’re wondering what to read next, look no further than this list. Magyk, the first book in the Septimus Heap series, focuses on Jenna, a girl who just learned she’s a princess. Jenna is whisked away from her average life to the home of the Extraordinary Wizard who can protect her from pursuing agents responsible for the death of her mother 10 years earlier. If you enjoy detailed world building with a delightful dose of whimsy, check out this series today.
The “Uncommoners” series, by Jennifer Bell
In “The Crooked Sixpence, Book 1” of The Uncommoners series, Ivy Sparrow and her big brother, Seb, discover a city beneath London where ordinary objects have magical powers. This series is sure to conjure the same magical feeling with delightful characters you experienced while reading Harry Potter.
“The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel” series, by Michael Scott
Harry Potter fans will remember Flamel as the creator of the Sorcerer’s Stone, and are sure to feel some nostalgia as they read the first book in the series, “The Alchemyst.” Twins Sophie and Josh become entangled in a web of magical intrigue as they fight to keep a magical book out of the wrong hands.