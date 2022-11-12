LATAH COuntyLIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Picture Bride” by Lee Geum-yi
It’s 1918 when Willow leaves her home in Korea to marry a man she has never met in Hawaiii, and she is determined to make the best of her situation. Before long, rising tensions surrounding Korean independence movements threaten to divide her new community.
“Painting Beyond Walls” by David Rhodes
Set in 2027, this novel follows biochemist August Helm as he gets swept up in a whirlwind romance, but his happiness doesn’t last long as he stumbles on something he shouldn’t and winds up losing his job. August then travels to visit his parents in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area, where he reconnects with old friends and discovers that things in the Driftless are actually much different than he thought.
“The Getaway” by Emily March
After raising all of her children to adulthood on her own, Genevieve is ready to embark on a new challenge while Jake finally decides to take his mom’s advice and quit his job. The first of a new series, this feel-good story centers on a mother and son as they embark on a journey to learn the true meaning of family.
WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Modern Warriors” by Pete Hegseth
After three Army deployments and earning two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Pete Hegseth knows what it takes to be a modern warrior. He presents candid, unfiltered conversations with fellow modern warriors and digs for real answers to key questions like: What inspired them to serve? What is their legacy? What does sacrifice really mean to them?
“Every Day is a Gift” by Tammy Duckworth
Tammy Duckworth served eight months in Iraq before her helicopter was shot down, an attack that took her legs — and nearly took her life. After winning two terms as a U.S. Representative, she won election to the U.S. Senate in 2016. She and her husband Bryan fulfilled another dream when she gave birth to two daughters, becoming the first sitting senator to give birth.
“No Better Friend” by Robert Weintraub
Flight technician Frank Williams and Judy, a purebred pointer, met in the most unlikely of places: a World War II internment camp in the Pacific. Judy was a fiercely loyal dog, with a keen sense for who was friend and who was foe, and the pair’s relationship deepened throughout their captivity. When the prisoners suffered beatings, Judy would repeatedly risk her life to intervene.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Pickleball for All: Everything but the “Kitchen” Sink” by Rachel Simon
Pickleball is one of many things Washingtonians can proudly claim the fame for, now 50 years since its inception on Bainbridge Island and a pandemic that ignited its popularity, it is the world’s fastest growing sport. This ultimate primer for any level of player, includes a clever and witty mix of history, rules and technique. Available in print.
“A Place in the World: Finding the Meaning of Home” by Frances Mayes
It’s been over 25 years and many books since Frances Mayes’s “Under the Tuscan Sun” was published and inspired so many other writers to infuse memoir with the power of travel to transform. In her brand new book she explores the foundation of “home” both the physical address of permanency and how we seek it out and find it in travel and throughout life whether we move once or live out of a suitcase. Available in print and as an eBook.
“And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham
John Meacham is a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer known for in-depth research-based storytelling that brings the lives of great thinkers and leaders from the past and present, to page turning contemporary reads. In his newest book, he chronicles the life and moral evolution of Abraham Lincoln whose presidency of a divided country has much to teach us today. Available in print.